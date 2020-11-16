Rosplock Recognized as One of the World's Top 100 Most Influential People to Family Enterprises

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Capital, an online publishing company dedicated to the global family enterprise sector, has named Kirby Rosplock, PhD among the world's top 100 influencers. Featuring esteemed individuals and families such as Warren Buffet, the Walton and Pritzker families, and leaders in the family advisory space such as Dennis Jaffe, Sara Hamilton, Linda Mack, William Kambas, Angelo Robles, Judy Green, Asher Noor, and Ivan Lansberg, this acknowledgment is particularly prestigious.

David Bain, publisher of Family Capital, described the selection process as survey-based among its members who were asked to nominate the most influential individuals in the world of family enterprises across different backgrounds including investors, consultants, lawyers, enterprising families, and academics. "We received more than 2000 responses. Through these responses and our own knowledge of the world of both family businesses and family office – indeed, the world of family capital – we were able to draw up a list of the Top 100 Influencers."

Kirby Rosplock

Founder and CEO Tamarind Partners

A family office specialist, Rosplock is well-known and respected in the family enterprise sector when it comes to quality advice. She is also the author of the much-respected The Complete Family Office Handbook, which is being re-released in a second edition in November. From her base in Florida and through her company, Tamarind Partners, Rosplock has worked with many of North America's top family offices both with the principals and their staff to help bring about best practices. Rosplock has also worked with many advisers to help them better understand family offices and what are their often complex requirements. All these attributes were acknowledged by those who nominated Rosplock.

Read the full article here:

https://www.famcap.com/2020/10/the-100-family-influences-the-total-list/

Consultant to families and family offices, Rosplock is author of several books including two editions of The Complete Family Office Handbook and The Complete Direct Investing Handbook. Rosplock is founder of Tamarind Partners, Inc., a world-class family office consultancy and founder and chief learning officer of Tamarind Learning, a comprehensive, virtual learning platform for family offices, advisors, and the families they serve. To learn more about Tamarind Partners and Tamarind Learning visit TamarindLearning.com and TamarindPartners.com .

