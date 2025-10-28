Ross & Squibb Distillery announces the return of Remus Gatsby Reserve

The 2025 edition of the ultra-limited Remus expression, made with 15-year-old reserves, features historic Ross & Squibb mash bill at cask strength honoring the 100th anniversary of The Great Gatsby's publication

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Gatsby was right – the past can be repeated, and the highly anticipated return of Remus Gatsby Reserve serves as the proof. The historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, announces the return of the most limited member of the Remus Bourbon family: The 2025 Edition of Remus Gatsby Reserve 15-Year Bourbon. Released to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the publication of F. Scott Fitzgerald's legendary novel, "The Great Gatsby," Remus Gatsby Reserve is bottled at 102.8 proof (51.4% ABV) and will be offered in ultra-limited quantities in October at a minimum suggested retail price of $199.99 per 750mL bottle.

"2025 marks the centennial of 'The Great Gatsby,' so we wanted to make this year's expression of Remus Gatsby Reserve absolutely epic," said Ross & Squibb Distillery Master Distiller Ian Stirsman. "We hand-selected our finest 15-year-old straight bourbon whiskey barrels from our reserves and expertly blended them to create a legendary pour. This year's release showcases Remus Bourbon at its best."

Created by Stirsman and his team, the 2025 edition of Remus Gatsby Reserve features Ross & Squibb's historic 21% rye bourbon mash bill and is offered at cask strength. This year's expression delivers hints of cherry, vanilla and creamy oak on the nose followed by an initial sweetness of cherry, raisin and molasses with a touch of pipe tobacco and Armagnac on the palate. The finish leaves lingering notes of rich toasted oak and cherry.

"Our 2025 Remus Gatsby Reserve follows in the footsteps of its award-winning predecessors, while elevating our entire Remus Bourbon portfolio," added Stirsman. "This release showcases the best of what our distillery has to offer."

The 2025 edition is packaged in a distinctive Art Deco-inspired bottle and decorative clamshell box reminiscent of the 1920s. To highlight the 100th anniversary of The Great Gatsby, consumers can scan the QR code on the bottle's hang tag and point their camera at the front label for a Gatsby-esque fireworks celebration. In addition, special Gatsby-themed centennial events featuring the brand are planned for consumers in New York.

The Remus Gatsby Reserve 2025 Edition marks the fourth year for the award-winning expression. The inaugural 2022 Remus Gatsby Reserve, and the 2023 and 2024 editions have achieved some of the highest recognitions in the bourbon category, including earning platinum and double platinum medals at the ASCOT Awards; gold and double gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition; gold and platinum SIP Awards; and recognition by the Robb Report as both a "Best of the Best" and one of the "50 Greatest Bourbons." To learn more or to find a bottle, visit RemusBourbon.com.

The Ross & Squibb Distillery is a proud partner of the Chris Long Foundation's Waterboys Initiative. Together, they are providing long-term clean water sources to thousands of people in developing communities in Africa. To learn more visit RossandSquibb.com/Waterboys.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

