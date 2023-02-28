Ross Artale Is Named 2023 Channel Influencer Award Winner by Channel Futures

NEPTUNE, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Artale, Spectrotel CEO has been named a 2023 Channel Influencer Award winner by Channel Futures .

Ross Artale is one of 50 individuals recognized as a thought leader who will impact the direction of the IT and communications indirect sales channel in 2023. He is profiled in a gallery on the Channel Futures website and in the 2023 Channel Influencers digital issue, available now for download.

Mr. Artale and the other 49 Channel Influencers will be honored at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, May 1-4 at the Venetian Resort & Expo in Las Vegas.

Since 2018, the Channel Futures Channel Influencer Awards have recognized individuals expected to have a significant impact on the IT and communications indirect sales channel in the year ahead. These individuals are considered to be channel leaders, dedicated to the channel, and working to keep it moving forward.

"Our mission is to bring real choice and expertise in a variety of enabling technologies by aligning with the leading technology partners to craft the most optimal solutions for our partners and their customers," said Ross Artale, Spectrotel's CEO. "As a next generation aggregator, we push boundaries, where others simply will not, by taking an expansive, holistic view of a customer's needs and crafting a unique, unified technology mix specific for that business. We don't take a cookie-cutter approach at Spectrotel. We do what is right for the partner and customer, which is where we are the most influential. A big thank you to Channel Futures for recognizing our efforts."

"Our Channel Influencers share a number of common traits, chief among them being their dedication to the channel," said Bobby DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels Group. "In our conversations with this year's honorees, they all cited the importance of sharing information and helping. They consider 'influence' to be an opportunity to help others."

"Our editors are in the trenches, so they know who's truly making waves and influencing the channel," said Craig Galbraith, editorial director for Channel Futures. "We are once again proud to highlight the best and brightest Channel Influencers — those who lead with actions and words that set an example for the entire industry."

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Our properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Women's Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

