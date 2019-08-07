ROSS Awarded Management Responsibilities for Three Communities in St. Charles, MD.

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ROSS Management Services, a leader in multifamily property management in the mid-Atlantic region, today announced it has assumed management responsibilities for three apartment communities consisting of 564 units in St. Charles, MD. Together, the three communities will be re-branded as Village of St. Charles. The communities have a blend of affordable and market-rate apartments making them accessible to a variety of renters. The management assignment represents ROSS's entry into the St. Charles multifamily market and an expansion of its southern Maryland portfolio.

The communities include the 152-unit Palmer Apartments, the 208-unit Smallwood Gardens, and the 204-unit Wakefield Terrace.

"We are excited about the opportunity to work with this new owner to create outstanding living experiences for the residents of these communities, which we will do through our customer- and technology-centric approach. The synergies and shared core values of our two companies will make for an incredibly dynamic and productive partnership," said Dave Miskovich, CEO of ROSS Companies, the parent company of ROSS Management Services. "We are also thrilled to expand our reach into St. Charles, MD."

About ROSS Companies

ROSS Companies, founded in 1983 in Bethesda, Md., is a recognized leader in multifamily acquisitions and investment, development, property management and renovation. With a managed portfolio of more than 10,000 apartment homes in more than 30 communities, the privately held company is one of the most active multifamily real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic region, and is recognized for its ability to add value to communities and to drive high levels of resident satisfaction. ROSS Companies is comprised of three affiliates – ROSS Development & Investment, ROSS Management Services and ROSS Renovation & Construction. In 2018, ROSS Development & Investment is celebrating its 35th anniversary and ROSS Management Services will celebrate 30 years in business. In 2018, ROSS Management Services was honored for the fourth consecutive year with a National Resident Satisfaction Award from SatisFacts. Also, in early 2019, it was announced that 9 ROSS-managed apartment communities had been awarded the Apartment Ratings' Top-Rated Award for 2018, reflecting ROSS Companies' unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. These annual awards recognize communities with outstanding resident satisfaction ratings as measured on ApartmentRatings.com.

CONTACT: Dawn Miller, dmiller@rossmgtservices.com

SOURCE ROSS Companies