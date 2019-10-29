ROSS Begins Managing VistaView Apartments in Frederick, Maryland

ROSS will implement a more consumer-friendly operational strategy and revamp the community's digital marketing efforts to better position VistaView to meet the demand for luxury housing in Frederick.

"We are honored and excited by this new management assignment which allows us to expand our valued client relationship with The BurnBrae Companies and it also validates their confidence in our management capabilities," said Dave Miskovich, CEO of ROSS. "With its proximity to D.C., VistaView is poised to thrive. We look forward to making that happen and continuing to grow our management portfolio throughout the Mid-Atlantic."

Situated at 2401 Highpoint View Court, VistaView offers a quiet, wooded setting as well as convenient access to Interstates 70 and 270. The community is just minutes from Frederick Memorial Hospital and Fort Detrick. VistaView is also close to numerous shops, restaurants, schools and parks.

VistaView features two-bedroom homes, ranging in size from 1045 to 1455 square feet. All apartments come standard with upscale finishes including granite countertops, black appliances, luxury plank flooring—and best of all, a patio or balcony with breathtaking views of the surrounding Whittier, MD countryside. Select units also include full size laundry rooms with a washer and dryer. Community amenities at VistaView include controlled access entry, individual garages, and elevators. VistaView also has full access to a local community center offering a pool and playground.

For more information about VistaView please visit www.vistaviewfrederick.com

About ROSS Companies

ROSS Companies, founded in 1983 in Bethesda, Md., is a recognized leader in multifamily acquisitions and investment, development, property management and renovation. With a managed portfolio of more than 10,000 apartment homes in more than 30 communities, the privately held company is one of the most active multifamily real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic region, and is recognized for its ability to add value to communities and to drive high levels of resident satisfaction. ROSS Companies is comprised of three affiliates – ROSS Development & Investment, ROSS Management Services and ROSS Renovation & Construction. In 2018, ROSS Development & Investment celebrated its 35th anniversary and ROSS Management Services celebrated 30 years in business. In 2018, ROSS Management Services was honored for the fourth consecutive year with a National Resident Satisfaction Award from SatisFacts. Also, in 2019, it was announced that 9 ROSS-managed apartment communities had been awarded the Apartment Ratings' Top-Rated Award for 2018, reflecting ROSS Companies' unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. These annual awards recognize communities with outstanding resident satisfaction ratings as measured on ApartmentRatings.com. For more information about ROSS Companies, visit RossCompanies.com.

