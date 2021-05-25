Ross Bikes Family Hits Big: Bike Booming and Sales Surging: - ROSS Joins Their Brand W.A.R.

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of 2020, the bicycle industry exploded globally with the biggest bike boom since the early 70s. The W.A.R lineup sold out almost instantly, solidifying W.A.R as another performance bicycle brand introduced by the Ross family. With the end of the pandemic upon us, many have wondered will the sales surge stay strong? Experts have agreed there are no signs it'll be slowing down anytime soon. Recreational outdoor activities and sports have continued to grow every year. The pandemic increased that growth along with a passion for the outdoors across the globe. Many re-discovered their love for biking, others took to cycling to be outside, healthy, and have a safe mode of transportation. As a great American cycling family, Randy and Shaun Ross wanted this news to coincide with Memorial Day upon us, as a tribute to their family heritage.

The Ross' out in the Vegas Desert with their promo rig and new bike line. Shaun Ross is rocking his original Ross Indians Mountain Bike attire. The Ross Indians were the 1st mountain bike racing team in existence.

Out of the 3 major USA bicycle families from the early to late 1900s (Schwinn, Ross, and Huffy), the Ross family are the only ones still manufacturing bikes, family-owned and operated. All the other brands are owned by major corporations. We're not including the bicycle manufacturers that started making a name for themselves in the 80s, we're talking about the original pioneers. The Ross's always had a love for our industry, coming up with new trends and pushing the limits of what could be done with a bicycle. (Creators of The First Mountain Bike Racing Team) Although Ross stopped manufacturing for some time in the 90s and 2000s, the Ross family never lost the drive for manufacturing bikes and constantly stayed in and around the industry with innovative products.

In the eyes of adversity and many obstacles along the way, Randy and Shaun Ross are proud to announce the re-introduction of the brand ROSS to the marketplace. ROSS will stay true to its roots and focus on manufacturing affordable, high-quality bikes with a modern approach. The line will primarily consist of belt drive, low to no maintenance type bikes including cruisers, lifestyle, hybrid, road, juvenile, heritage, and of course e-bikes, one of the fastest-growing market segments today. Their other brand, W.A.R, will expand their line this year, still focusing on high-performance off-road, more aggressive chain drive bikes like Mountain, BMX, Gravel, Slopestyle, and other proprietary prototypes currently in the works. "Our race teams and events planning for 2022 has begun, we're excited to be getting back out there," Shaun Ross was quoted.

Both brands focusing on different categories of bikes and carving their own path give the Ross Bicycles corporation a full line-up. With about 20 million bicycles sold each year globally, it's nice to see ROSS back in the marketplace and creating new innovative bikes, continuing their family heritage.

New retailers and customers alike will be able to view the ROSS line at RossBikes.com, which recently had a full re-design. The W.A.R line will continue to be available at WarBikes.com with early orders for their new inventory beginning soon. Both sites are continuing to be updated daily.

For all retailer, customer, media or sponsorship inquires, you can reach Ross Bicycles at

[email protected]

RossBikes.com

844-897-6222

