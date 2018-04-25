ROSS Celebrating Important Anniversaries in 2018

Scott Ross began the great story of ROSS in 1983 when he founded ROSS Development & Investment. After a half-decade of success in that arena, he and his wife, Beth, knew there was an opening in the market for a management company focused on creating real value by providing great living experiences and by staying on the cutting edge of dynamic technological trends. Thus, ROSS Management Services was born in 1988. The creation of ROSS Renovation & Construction followed later and that led to the formation of the parent company, ROSS Companies.

"Over the years, ROSS Companies has become the premier owner, operator and renovator of multifamily assets in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Dave Miskovich, CEO of ROSS Companies. "That's due to Scott's and Beth's strategic vision, the leadership team they've so carefully assembled and the incredibly talented, hard-working members of our organization. Throughout this year and at our upcoming annual employee recognition event, we will celebrate our anniversaries and our rich history. But 2018 will not be a time of resting on our laurels. Far from it."

In the year ahead, ROSS will be expanding its management portfolio in the Washington D.C. metro and in markets such as Richmond, Va., and Newport News, Va.

"These are areas in which our operational expertise and our commitment to innovative digital marketing and online reputation management give us a distinct advantage over other apartment managers, allowing us to deliver superior returns," Miskovich said.

"Today, ROSS Companies is widely respected as a local authority and continues to grow by attracting the highest caliber of multifamily professionals with local knowledge and experience," Miskovich said. "We've enjoyed a wonderful and rich 35-year history. Here's to another great 35 years!"

ROSS Companies, founded in 1983 in Bethesda, Md., is a recognized leader in multifamily acquisitions and investment, development, property management and renovation. With a managed portfolio of more than 10,000 apartment homes in more than 30 communities, the privately held company is one of the most active multifamily real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic region, and is recognized for its ability to add value to communities and to drive high levels of resident satisfaction. ROSS Companies is comprised of three affiliates – ROSS Development & Investment, ROSS Management Services and ROSS Renovation & Construction. In 2018, ROSS Development & Investment is celebrating its 35th anniversary and ROSS Management Services will celebrate 30 years in business. In 2018, ROSS Management Services was honored for the fourth consecutive year with a National Resident Satisfaction Award from SatisFacts. Also in 2017, it was announced that 10 ROSS-managed apartment communities had been awarded the Apartment Ratings' Top Rated Award for 2016, reflecting ROSS Companies' unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. These annual awards recognize communities with outstanding resident satisfaction ratings as measured on ApartmentRatings.com. For more information about ROSS Companies, visit TheRossCompanies.com.

