Ross Clark Appointed CEO of Adventure Media Holdings

Media and technology executive recruited to lead holding company in media and events space in next phase of growth and development

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Investors ("Gemini") has announced today the formation of Adventure Media Holdings, a holding company composed of leading special interest-oriented media and events companies serving specialized audiences and verticals, with Ross Clark named as CEO. The move comes amid the rapid resurgence of trade shows, conferences and other networking events following the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the robust demand for face-to-face interaction and immersive, expertly crafted experiences.

The holding company will bring together multiple businesses backed by Gemini to create a new level of synergy and scale—starting with leading players in the art, jewelry, and toy/family sectors—while working to expand the platform with additional acquisitions.

Clark brings more than two decades of experience to Adventure Media Holdings, with much of his career spent at the cutting edge of the digital, media, events, social media, and technology industries. As CEO, he will oversee all aspects of the company, from its long-term strategic planning, business growth, M&A and products to distribution channels, revenue streams and daily operations.

"We're excited to welcome Ross, a trusted and forward-thinking leader, to launch and propel Adventure Media Holdings into its next phase of the business," said Jim Goodman, President of Gemini Investors. "His proven track record of results, especially his success in adapting different forms of content, media, experiences and events to new platforms, makes him a particularly well-qualified professional to capitalize on the vast opportunities for expanding the holding company's leadership in the specialized media and events space."

"I'm delighted to lead Adventure Media Holdings during this exciting time in its development," said Clark. "The demand for specialized content and experiences shows no signs of slowing down, as shown by how engaged and loyal consumers are with content that lets them do or learn about the things they love. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves to explore ways to expand the company's portfolio, take it to the next level and pave the way for its successful future."

Clark most recently served as CEO of Sanctuary, an innovative venture-backed marketplace in the wellness and advice space, where he led a 150-member team to develop and scale an interactive app that generated millions of users and garnered Apple's "App of the Day" endorsement. He devised and oversaw its multi-platform growth strategy across marketing, PR and social media that drove 4,000% year-over-year growth in two years. He also spear-headed ad-supported offerings and established partnerships with brands including Starbucks, Google, Marriott, Netflix, Diageo and Venmo.

Prior to Sanctuary, Clark was SVP of Business Development and Strategy at Epix, an MGM company, where he expanded digital distribution footprint through innovative deals with Roku, VRV and other leading platforms; Vice President and General Manager of the Hearst and Snapchat joint venture Sweet, where he increased global audience by 130% during his tenure; and Senior Director at Condé Nast, where he led the expansion of Condé Nast Entertainment's distribution footprint and oversaw the company's acquisition of Pitchfork Media.

Clark is a graduate of Columbia Business School and the University of Pennsylvania. He held previous roles including corporate strategy at NBCUniversal, management consulting at Booz & Co. and more. Clark is also a Board member of Opportunity Music Project and a Career Coach at Columbia Business School.

About Gemini Investors

Founded in 1993, Gemini Investors ("Gemini") is an investor in middle market private companies, with offices in Massachusetts and Florida. Since its inception, the firm has invested over $850 million in more than 180 companies throughout the U.S. Gemini was named Small Business Investment Company of the Year (SBIC) In 2009, the inaugural year for this award. Gemini has an experienced and cohesive team of investment professionals. The firm's five general partners have worked together since the early 2000s, and collectively bring 120+ years of experience in private company investing, business management, investment banking, venture capital, management consulting, and public accounting. Learn more at gemini-investors.com.

