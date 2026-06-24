Ross Cully of Harvest Group named EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Southwest Award winner

ROGERS, Ark., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Cully, Founder & CEO of Harvest Group, was named an EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Southwest Award winner. Cully was selected among nearly 1,000 program participants that included 592 finalists across 17 regions competing for the title.

Since its founding in 2006, Harvest Group has grown into a leading integrated commerce agency for high-growth consumer brands navigating an increasingly connected marketplace. Under Cully's leadership, the company has built a global team of more than 500 teammates supporting brands across leading retailers and marketplaces including Walmart, Amazon, Target, Kroger, Costco and Sam's Club. One in five brands on Bain & Company's Insurgent Brands 2026 List have chosen Harvest Group to help them deliver their growth goals. Harvest Group's capabilities span account management, digital commerce, retail media, shopper marketing, insights and analytics, consulting and supply chain. Harvest Group has acquired five companies in the last five years, with its recent acquisition of Cartograph further strengthening its digital marketplace and retail media offering.

"Being named a winner is a tremendous honor and quite humbling when considering the rigorous selection process EY uses and the caliber of companies that have been recognized," said Cully. "The Harvest Group journey is nearly 20 years in the making and has never been a solo effort. This award is shared recognition of our entire team and our collective journey. It also is recognition of the strong support system I have had through the years–my wife, Kate, mentors, & business partners."

Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. It celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional winners were chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

As a Southwest award winner, Cully will now be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business. The National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in May 2027.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Jason McGowan , Crumbl Cookies

Reid Hoffman | Jeff Weiner , LinkedIn Corp.

Saeju Jeong, Noom

Allison Ellsworth | Stephen Ellsworth, Poppi

Jitendra Mohan | Sanjay Gajendra | Casey

Morrison, Astera Labs Shelly Ibach , Sleep Number

Howard Schultz, Starbucks Coffee Company

Holly Thaggard | Amanda Baldwin, Supergoop!

Jodi L. Berg, Vita-Mix Corporation

Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries

Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons, The Home Depot, Georgia Force

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh Risk, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In the Southwest region, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsor, Haynes and Boone, regional Gold sponsor, Big Picture, and regional Silver sponsors, ADP, EOS Worldwide and Pierpont Communications.

About Harvest Group

Founded in 2006, Harvest Group is an integrated commerce agency to high-growth consumer brands navigating today's complex retail landscape. The company offers integrated solutions that align strategy across in-store and digital commerce, retail media, and social platforms, all powered by the company's proprietary technology platform. With over 500 employees globally, Harvest Group works with brands at major retailers including Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, Amazon, Costco, and Kroger. For more information, visit www.harvestgroup.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

EY | Building a better working world

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law, where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

© 2026 Ernst & Young LLP.

All Rights Reserved.

ED None

This material has been prepared for general informational purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as accounting, tax, legal or professional advice. Please refer to your advisors for specific advice.

SOURCE Harvest Group