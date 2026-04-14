Harvest Group Announces Acquisition of Full-Service Amazon Agency, Cartograph

Transaction expands Amazon capabilities, media scale, and ability to support brands across all stages of growth

ROGERS, Ark., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Group, a leading integrated commerce agency for high-growth consumer brands, today announced it has acquired Cartograph, a leading Amazon agency known for its strong performance marketing capabilities and expertise supporting emerging brands. This acquisition represents Harvest Group's largest to date and significantly expands the company's scale, team, and impact within the Amazon ecosystem. As Amazon continues to play an increasingly central role in retail growth, this acquisition reflects Harvest Group's continued investment in building scaled, best-in-class capabilities within the space.

Founded in 2017 by Chris Moe and headquartered in Austin, Cartograph is widely recognized for its strong client service, operational excellence, and deep Amazon expertise, including helping emerging brands grow from launch to scale.

"I have gotten to know Chris over the last five years," said Ross Cully, CEO of Harvest Group. "What he has built at Cartograph is unique in the digital commerce ecosystem. They have an incredibly strong track record of results in launching CPG brands on digital marketplaces and then guiding them to achieve their digital growth goals. We believe that their expertise and services complement incredibly well with what we've been building at Amazon since 2021. As momentum continues to grow for digital commerce, bringing together Cartograph and Harvest Group improves the ability of both companies to provide the integrated commerce and media solutions our clients need in today's market."

The acquisition brings together two highly complementary models: Harvest Group's full-service, integrated approach designed for brands across growth stages and Cartograph's proven ability to help emerging brands scale efficiently on Amazon. Together, the combined organization creates a comprehensive and flexible solution for the market.

"Joining Harvest Group is an exciting next chapter for Cartograph," said Chris Moe, Founder of Cartograph. "We've always been focused on delivering strong results for our clients through deep Amazon expertise and operational excellence. Partnering with Harvest Group allows us to build on that foundation, expand our impact, and create even greater opportunities for our clients and team."

The addition of Cartograph will approximately double the size of Harvest Group's Amazon business and team, strengthening its position within the Amazon ecosystem. The combined capabilities enhance Harvest Group's ability to deliver integrated retail and digital commerce solutions, supported by expanded media expertise and a broader service offering.

This announcement comes on the heels of Harvest Group's recent growth investment from Mountaingate Capital, further reinforcing the company's momentum and commitment to strategic expansion.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Harvest Group

Founded in 2006, Harvest Group is an integrated commerce agency to high-growth consumer brands navigating today's complex retail landscape. The company offers integrated solutions that align strategy across in-store and digital commerce, retail media, and social platforms, all powered by the company's proprietary technology platform. With over 400 employees globally, Harvest Group works with brands at major retailers including Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, Amazon, Costco, and Kroger. For more information, visit www.harvestgroup.com.

SOURCE Harvest Group