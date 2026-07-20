Ross Expands Footprint With 47 New Stores

DUBLIN, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) announced the grand opening of 47 new stores nationwide during June and July, including 35 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and 12 dd's DISCOUNTS® locations across 15 states and territories. With these new openings, the Company is on track to open approximately 110 stores this year.

"Each new opening allows us to deliver compelling value to even more customers while creating new jobs and making a positive impact in the local communities," said Richard Lietz, Executive Vice President, Property Development. "Building on the strong new store performance in 2025 and the Spring openings this year, we are excited to grow Ross Dress for Less' store base in Puerto Rico, New York, and Michigan while also continuing to deepen our presence in key Sunbelt states. For dd's, we are also pleased to expand within our existing markets in California, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas."

In connection with these openings, Ross Stores continued its longstanding tradition of community engagement by making donations to local Boys & Girls Clubs or First Book literacy partners, supporting youth development and access to educational resources in the neighborhoods it serves.

"Looking ahead, we see attractive opportunities as off‑price continues to grow, and we are well positioned to capitalize on them," said Mr. Leitz.

For more information on these new openings, please visit Ross Dress for Less Grand Openings and dd's DISCOUNTS Grand Openings.

About Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2025 revenues of $22.8 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,952 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, brand name and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 376 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 23 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Contact:

Connie Kao Senior Vice President, Investor & Media Relations (925) 965-4668 [email protected]

SOURCE Ross Stores, Inc.