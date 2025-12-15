Ross Feller Casey, LLP Files Lawsuit Claiming Lowe's Ignored Clear and Escalating Warning Signs That Led to Scranton Employee's Fatal Shooting By a Coworker

SCRANTON, Pa., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Feller Casey, LLP, a nationally recognized catastrophic injury law firm based in Philadelphia, filed a wrongful death lawsuit today on behalf of the family of Jeffrey Moeller Jr., a Lowe's employee who was shot and killed by a coworker inside the Scranton Lowe's store on June 14, 2025. The filing in the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas states that Lowe's recklessly failed to protect an employee from a coworker's known, targeted, and escalating personal harassment, anger, and deteriorating behavior.

According to the lawsuit, Lowe's was well aware of intensifying targeted harassment and deteriorating behavior by coworker Christopher Wasnetsky toward Mr. Moeller. The filing states that for more than a year, Mr. Moeller communicated both written and verbal safety concerns to Lowe's, warning the company that he believed Wasnetsky posed a significant risk to his safety and the safety of others, and urging Lowe's to intervene. The lawsuit further states that he raised these concerns with management on several occasions and was assured that steps would be taken, but that no such steps were implemented. Lowe's, according to the lawsuit, also received an email from Wasnetsky shortly before the killing in which he wrote that the company "could have prevented" Mr. Moeller's death.

"Lowe's ignored its most basic and fundamental responsibility for workplace safety," said Joel J. Feller, a founding partner at Ross Feller Casey, who is representing the Moeller family along with Scott S. Berger, Jr., Esq. "Lowe's was well aware of the targeted and intensifying personal vendetta Wasnetsky had against Mr. Moeller, as well as his deteriorating behavior. Wasnetsky himself informed Lowe's management that his anger toward Mr. Moeller was intensifying and beginning to affect his mental health."

Added Feller: "Jeffrey had to endure unspeakable and unfounded targeted harassment while just trying to do his job. He asked for protection from Lowe's and was reassured with words that were not true. If Lowe's had taken even the most basic steps, steps any responsible employer would take, Jeffrey Moeller would be alive today, and his three daughters would still have their father."

"This family deserves accountability and meaningful change," Feller said. "Our legal team will work tirelessly to bring justice to this broken family and help ensure that no other employee or family faces a similar tragedy."

About the Moeller Family

Mr. Moeller, who was 44 years old at the time of his death, is survived by his wife, Keisha, and their three daughters, ages 11, 8, and 6. His family describes him as a devoted husband, father, and hardworking employee who took pride in supporting those he loved. They say the loss has devastated them emotionally and financially.

The Moeller family is requesting privacy as they continue to grieve their loss.

About Ross Feller Casey, LLP

Ross Feller Casey has personal injury attorneys in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who represent victims of catastrophic injury, wrongful death, workplace violence, and medical malpractice. The nationally recognized firm has recovered more than $3 billion in verdicts and settlements, including record-setting results across Pennsylvania. The firm has extensive experience handling complex workplace violence and employer negligence cases.

Selfies of Mr. Moeller are available at https://www.rossfellercasey.com/news/major-lawsuit-filed-over-fatal-shooting-of-lowes-employee-in-scranton/ credit: Ross Feller Casey, LLP

Media Contact:

Mario Cattabiani

Director of Communications

Ross Feller Casey, LLP

[email protected]

215-485-1710

SOURCE Ross Feller Casey, LLP