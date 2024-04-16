Ross Optical Mourns the Passing of Founder and Visionary Leader, Edward Ross

EL PASO, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Optical , a distinguished provider of optical solutions, announces with profound sorrow the passing of its Founder and esteemed industry luminary, Edward Ross.

Ed Ross peacefully departed from this earthly realm on April 8th, 2024, leaving behind an indelible legacy cherished by all who were privileged to know him.

Establishing Ross Optical in 1988, Ed built an enduring institution renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and pioneering innovation in optical technology. His visionary leadership propelled Ross Optical to the forefront of the industry, where it remains a beacon of quality and integrity.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ed will be remembered for his unwavering integrity, boundless kindness, and profound wisdom. His presence radiated warmth and inspiration to all fortunate enough to cross paths with him.

The passing of Ed leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his family, friends, and colleagues. His memory will be deeply cherished by the entire Ross Optical family, who regarded him not only as a leader but also as a mentor and friend.

As we mourn the loss of Ed Ross, we find solace in the enduring legacy he leaves behind. His values and vision will continue to guide Ross Optical, inspiring us to uphold the principles of integrity, compassion, and excellence that defined his remarkable life.

In honoring Ed's memory, let us reflect on the privilege of sharing moments with him and aspire to emulate the extraordinary qualities that endeared him to us all.

May Edward Ross rest in eternal peace, knowing that his legacy lives on in the hearts of all who were touched by his presence.

About Ross Optical:

Ross Optical, established in 1988 by Edward Ross, is a comprehensive solutions provider. Ross ensures timely delivery of optical assemblies tailored to clients' needs. Through strategic mergers with Precision Optics Corporation and Lighthouse Imaging , capabilities expanded, offering a diverse portfolio of technical solutions, and a wide-ranging catalog. Dedicated customer service and engineering teams collaborate with clients to determine the best optical solutions, whether standard or custom-designed, ensuring a seamless supply chain and prompt delivery. Learn more at https://www.rossoptical.com/about/news-events

