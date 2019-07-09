Ross Perot Dies at 89

DALLAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perot family announced today the death of Ross Perot. His family issued the following statement:

"Ross Perot, the ground-breaking businessman and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away early Tuesday at his home in Dallas, surrounded by his devoted family. He was 89 years old.

In business and in life, Ross was a man of integrity and action. A true American patriot and a man of rare vision, principle and deep compassion, he touched the lives of countless people through his unwavering support of the military and veterans and through his charitable endeavors.

Ross Perot will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He lived a long and honorable life."

Information on funeral and memorial services and additional media information, including downloadable photos and statements, can be found at rossperot.com.

