Ross-Simons, America's Favorite Jeweler, adds veteran Chief Marketing Officer

Ms. Fischer brings more than 25 years of experience in consumer goods marketing, including 8 years of fine jewelry experience, to the role. Previously, Cathy served as Senior Vice President of Marketing for Signet Jewelers. Prior to Signet, she held various executive level marketing and general management roles at Glidden Paint, Goodyear and Newell-Rubbermaid. Ms. Fischer began her career at P&G, where she held brand management and general management roles in the hair care and cosmetics categories.

"I am so pleased to welcome Cathy to the Ross-Simons family," said Jim Speltz, CEO. "Her experience in consumer goods and e-commerce marketing, along with her experience and passion for fine jewelry, is an exciting combination. I am confident that Cathy will help to expand our brand presence and reinforce our position as America's favorite jeweler."

"Ross-Simons has an incredible set of compelling benefits for the fine jewelry customer. I am very excited to help the team shape and share these traits and continue the brand's impressive growth," said Fischer.

About Ross-Simons

As America's favorite jeweler for nearly 70 years, Ross-Simons has delivered fabulous jewelry and provided exceptional service to millions of satisfied customers. A leader in direct-to-consumer sales, Ross-Simons specializes in unique and proprietary jewelry designs, alongside a deep selection of classics such as diamond tennis bracelets and gold necklaces. Ross-Simons has dazzled generations of families with amazing selection and great prices. Visit www.ross-simons.com for more information.

SOURCE Luxury Brand Holdings, Inc.

