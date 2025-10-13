ROSS STORES OPENS 40 NEW LOCATIONS

COMPLETES 2025 STORE GROWTH PLANS



DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) recently opened 36 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and four dd's DISCOUNTS® stores across 17 different states in September and October. These new locations complete the Company's store growth plans for fiscal 2025, with the addition of 90 new locations throughout the year.

"This fall, we continued to strengthen our brand presence by opening stores in existing markets and expanding in new markets," said Richard Lietz, Executive Vice President, Property Development. "At Ross Dress for Less, we were excited to add locations in the Midwest as well as the Northeast, with new stores in Michigan, New Jersey, and New York, while also increasing our presence in the sunbelt states. At dd's, we enhanced our footprint in our core markets of California and Texas. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our expansion plans and see plenty of opportunity to grow to at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time."

Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate a total of 2,273 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

About Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2024 revenues of $21.1 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,909 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 364 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 22 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

