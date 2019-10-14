Ross Stores Opens 42 New Locations

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. announces the recent opening of 30 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and 12 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores across 19 different states in September and October. These new locations complete the Company's store growth plans for fiscal 2019 with the addition of 98 new stores.

"This fall, we continued to expand our Ross and dd's footprints across our existing markets as well as expansion in our newer market – the Midwest. The 42 locations we added this fall included nine stores in our newer Midwest markets of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Ohio. In addition, dd's DISCOUNTS entered the state of Virginia with the opening of one new store and now operates in 19 states," said Jim Fassio, President and Chief Development Officer. "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to grow to 2,400 Ross Dress for Less and 600 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time."

Together, Ross Dress for Less® and dd's DISCOUNTS® currently operate 1,811 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $15.0 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,550 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also currently operates 261 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 19 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

