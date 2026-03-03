ROSS STORES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS WELL ABOVE GUIDANCE
Mar 03, 2026, 16:01 ET
ANNOUNCES NEW TWO-YEAR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION AND 10% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER AND FISCAL 2026 GUIDANCE
DUBLIN, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) today reported financial results for the 13‑week fourth quarter and 52‑week fiscal year ended January 31, 2026.
Highlights:
- Total sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 grew 12%, with comparable store sales increasing a robust 9%
- Fourth quarter operating margin of 12.3% exceeded the Company's plan of 11.5% to 11.8%, primarily from the strong sales performance
- Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of $2.00 was well above guidance of $1.77 to $1.85
- For the full year, sales reached a record $22.8 billion, with comparable store sales growth of 5%, and earnings per share of $6.61
Jim Conroy, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report that business momentum accelerated further in the fourth quarter, with both sales and earnings significantly surpassing our expectations. Throughout the holiday season, we delivered compelling merchandise assortments to our stores, benefited from higher customer engagement through our new marketing campaigns, and executed in‑store initiatives that enhanced the customer experience."
Mr. Conroy continued, "For the full year, we delivered a solid performance. While the first half presented challenges amid a dynamic macroeconomic environment, including the impact of tariffs and broader consumer uncertainty, we remained focused on executing our strategy and managing the business with discipline. As the year progressed, underlying trends steadily improved, reflecting the strength of our merchandising efforts, enhanced marketing programs, and improved shopping experience. This momentum built throughout the back half of the year and culminated in a strong finish, positioning us well as we move into the year ahead."
Fourth Quarter Results
Sales increased 12% to $6.6 billion, up from $5.9 billion in 2024. Comparable store sales rose a robust 9% for the quarter on top of a solid 3% gain last year. Net income was $646 million versus $587 million last year, while earnings per share increased to $2.00, compared with $1.79 per share in the prior year period. Excluding a $0.14 per share gain from the sale of a packaway facility in 2024, earnings per share grew 21%.
Fiscal 2025 Results
Total sales increased to a record $22.8 billion, up 8% compared with last year's $21.1 billion. Comparable store sales grew 5% on top of a solid 3% gain in fiscal 2024. Net income for fiscal 2025 was $2.1 billion, similar to the prior year, while earnings per share were $6.61, up from $6.32 last year. Excluding the $0.14 per share gain from the facility sale in fiscal 2024 and the approximate $0.16 per share impact from tariff-related costs this year, earnings per share growth for the full year was 10%.
Update on Shareholder Payouts
During the recently completed fourth quarter, 1.5 million shares of common stock were repurchased for a total price of $262 million. For fiscal 2025, a total of 7.1 million shares were repurchased for an aggregate purchase price of $1.05 billion, completing the two-year stock repurchase program as planned.
The Company's Board of Directors recently approved a new two-year $2.55 billion stock repurchase authorization for fiscal 2026 and 2027. This new program represents a 21% increase over the recently completed repurchase of $2.1 billion of common stock during 2024 and 2025 combined. The Board also authorized a 10% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.445 per share. This higher quarterly dividend amount is payable on March 31, 2026 to stockholders of record as of March 13, 2026.
Mr. Conroy noted, "The increases to our stock repurchase and dividend programs reflect our continued commitment to return excess cash to our shareholders after funding growth and other capital needs of our business."
Fiscal 2026 Guidance
Looking ahead, Mr. Conroy said, "We ended the fourth quarter with solid momentum, and while early, we are encouraged by the very strong start to the Spring season. As such, for the 13 weeks ending May 2, 2026, comparable store sales are forecasted to increase 7% to 8%. If sales perform in line with this forecast, earnings per share are projected to be $1.60 to $1.67, compared to $1.47 for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025. For the 52 weeks ending January 30, 2027, we are projecting same store sales growth of 3% to 4% on top of a 5% gain in 2025. Based on these assumptions, fiscal 2026 earnings per share are projected to be in the range of $7.02 to $7.36, compared to $6.61 for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026."
Mr. Conroy concluded, "As we reflect on 2025, we are proud of the meaningful progress we made across the business, including advancing key initiatives to further drive topline growth, while improving our operational performance. These solid results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our Associates. As we move into 2026, we are encouraged by the strength of our business and confident in the strategic priorities we have set for the year. With a healthy balance sheet, disciplined execution, and a clear focus on delivering compelling value to our customers, we believe we are well-positioned to capture additional market share and drive sustainable, profitable growth in the year ahead and beyond."
The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time to provide additional details concerning its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results, and management's outlook for fiscal 2026. A real-time audio webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, located at www.rossstores.com. An audio playback will be available at 201-612-7415, PIN #13758467 until 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 10, 2026, as well as on the Company's website.
About Ross Stores, Inc.
Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2025 revenues of $22.8 billion. The Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,904 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico at fiscal 2025 year-end. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, brand name and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 363 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 22 states at fiscal 2025 year-end that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.
Ross Stores, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($000, except stores and per share data, unaudited)
January 31, 2026
February 1, 2025
January 31, 2026
February 1, 2025
Sales
$ 6,635,490
$ 5,912,279
$ 22,750,559
$ 21,129,219
Costs and Expenses
Cost of goods sold
4,831,277
4,343,622
16,447,256
15,260,506
Selling, general and administrative
990,098
837,633
3,595,946
3,283,127
Operating income
814,115
731,024
2,707,357
2,585,586
Interest income, net
(34,145)
(39,741)
(134,800)
(171,568)
Earnings before taxes
848,260
770,765
2,842,157
2,757,154
Provision for taxes on earnings
202,395
183,981
697,113
666,424
Net earnings
$ 645,865
$ 586,784
$ 2,145,044
$ 2,090,730
Earnings per share
Basic
$ 2.02
$ 1.80
$ 6.66
$ 6.36
Diluted
$ 2.00
$ 1.79
$ 6.61
$ 6.32
Weighted-average shares outstanding (000)
Basic
319,733
326,014
322,220
328,593
Diluted
322,225
328,519
324,416
330,984
Store count at end of period
2,267
2,186
2,267
2,186
Ross Stores, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
($000, unaudited)
January 31, 2026
February 1, 2025
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,594,392
$ 4,730,744
Accounts receivable
181,301
144,482
Merchandise inventory
2,630,970
2,444,513
Prepaid expenses and other
233,434
218,957
Total current assets
7,640,097
7,538,696
Property and equipment, net
4,088,760
3,792,403
Operating lease assets
3,519,610
3,294,858
Other long-term assets
300,270
279,375
Total assets
$ 15,548,737
$ 14,905,332
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 2,386,418
$ 2,126,317
Accrued expenses and other
666,978
626,490
Current operating lease liabilities
727,855
703,337
Accrued payroll and benefits
484,407
462,284
Income taxes payable
61,779
43,666
Current portion of long-term debt
499,743
699,731
Total current liabilities
4,827,180
4,661,825
Long-term debt
1,017,863
1,515,080
Non-current operating lease liabilities
2,966,877
2,764,281
Other long-term liabilities
287,947
267,911
Deferred income taxes
261,427
187,040
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
6,187,443
5,509,195
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 15,548,737
$ 14,905,332
Ross Stores, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Twelve Months Ended
($000, unaudited)
January 31, 2026
February 1, 2025
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net earnings
$ 2,145,044
$ 2,090,730
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
509,391
446,788
Stock-based compensation
175,354
156,298
Gain on sale of property
—
(61,575)
Deferred income taxes
74,387
(9,198)
Change in assets and liabilities:
Merchandise inventory
(186,457)
(252,293)
Other current assets
(47,382)
(27,319)
Accounts payable
285,244
154,664
Other current liabilities
50,784
(123,556)
Income taxes
17,161
(27,457)
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
2,362
12,627
Other long-term, net
995
(2,721)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,026,883
2,356,988
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Additions to property and equipment
(819,275)
(720,104)
Proceeds from sale of property
—
82,642
Net cash used in investing activities
(819,275)
(637,462)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Issuance of common stock related to stock plans
25,330
25,085
Treasury stock purchased
(79,878)
(86,092)
Repurchase of common stock
(1,050,021)
(1,049,979)
Excise tax paid on repurchase of common stock
(9,443)
(8,798)
Dividends paid
(528,085)
(488,721)
Payment of long-term debt
(700,000)
(250,000)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,342,097)
(1,858,505)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(134,489)
(138,979)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents:
Beginning of period
4,796,462
4,935,441
End of period
$ 4,661,973
$ 4,796,462
Reconciliations:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,594,392
$ 4,730,744
Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in prepaid expenses and other
20,950
17,087
Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other long-term assets
46,631
48,631
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents:
$ 4,661,973
$ 4,796,462
Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures
Interest paid
$ 55,778
$ 80,316
Income taxes paid, net
$ 605,565
$ 703,079
