Rossiya Airline Begins Flights to Egyptian Resorts from Sheremetyevo

MOSCOW, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossiya Airline (Aeroflot Group), in partnership with the largest tour operator Biblio-Globus, has resumed scheduled flights to popular Egyptian resorts from Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Flights from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh will operate five times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on Boeing 747 aircraft designed to carry 522 passengers: 12 in business class and 510 in economy class.

The first flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh departed on schedule from Sheremetyevo's Terminal D on August 9.

Departure time to Hurghada is 08:55 with arrival at the resort airport at 12:50 local time. Return flights will depart Hurghada at 14:50 and arrive in Moscow at 20:35. Flights to Sharm el-Sheikh will depart at 10:30 and arrive at 14:25. Return flights will depart at 16:25 and arrive in Moscow at 22:10.

"Tourism has always been one of the main areas of cooperation between Russia and Egypt. The resumption of scheduled service to the Red Sea resorts is a long-awaited event for many of our citizens who prefer hot climates for recreation or are fond of diving," said Sergey Starikov, the official representative of Rossiya Airline. "Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh will become an organic addition to the traditional cities of the Black Sea coast. All flights are performed in compliance with high standards of aviation and epidemiological safety."

The first flights load to the Egyptian resorts were fully booked. The tickets are sold as part of a vacation package, which includes flight, transfer, accommodation in a hotel of chosen star classification and sightseeing programs.

"The resumption of flights to resorts in Egypt is a long-awaited event for Sheremetyevo Airport," said F.M. Sytin, Deputy Director General of JSC SIA for Commercial Activities. "Sheremetyevo provides passengers of Rossiya Airline with quality services and a high-tech service environment. Spacious, comfortable terminals and airfield infrastructure with three runways allow airlines to dynamically increase international traffic and offer passengers the best routes in terms of price and quality all over the world."

"Before the air service shutdown, Egypt was one of the most popular destinations among Russian tourists," said Irina Kostenko, Managing Director of tour operator Biblio-Globus. "In 2013-2014, it was visited annually by about one million tourists using the services of Biblio-Globus. Now we are experiencing high demand for flights to the resort cities of this Arab country, stable until the end of the fall school break. Egypt has always been considered a winter vacation destination, and we expect an even bigger surge of bookings closer to winter. We are already seeing bookings for New Year holidays."

The first flight from Russia was met at Sharm el-Sheikh Airport by the Russian ambassador to Egypt, Georgy Borisenko. He expressed gratitude to Rossiya Airline, which helps our compatriots rediscover Egypt and its various recreational opportunities. "The resumption of full-scale direct flights will serve to strengthen Russian-Egyptian ties, based on the long-standing traditions of friendship between the two peoples," he said.

Passengers of international flights operated by Rossiya Airlines will appreciate the variety of services available at Sheremetyevo's Terminal D. Travelers with children can visit the well-appointed room for mothers and children, and a specially equipped luxury room, Saturn, serves disabled people. Tourists can also wait for their flight in a cozy Sleep Lounge - a room to sleep and rest located in the accessible area of Terminal D. The Moscow Business Lounge (winner of the prestigious Business Traveller Russia and CIS Awards) and the comfortable VIP Lounge are at the service of business travelers.

Rossiya Airlines reminds of the need to comply with flight rules in the current epidemiological restrictions. When planning a trip abroad, please carefully read the current information on the rules and restrictions on entry into the country of your destination. For Russian citizens traveling to Egypt, it is necessary to have a certificate of vaccination in English with a QR-code. The certificate is accepted if 14 days have passed since the second dose was administered. In the absence of a certificate - a negative result of PCR test done no more than 72 hours before the departure time of the flight. In addition, all passengers are required to complete a questionnaire (health card) upon arrival at Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada airports. More information about rules and restrictions of entry can be found on the official website of the Embassy, Consulate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or on the website of Rossiya Airline.

We also remind you of the need to observe antivirus safety measures. In order to protect against the spread of the coronavirus infection, and in accordance with the Methodological Guidelines of the Ministry of Transportation of the Russian Federation, passengers at the airport and on board the aircraft are required to use personal protective equipment (masks), which may not be removed during the entire flight. For more details on the rules of conduct on board the aircraft, as well as the requirements for those arriving in Russia, please visit the website of Rossiya Airline.

