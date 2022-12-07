Rosslyn BID Survey Finds a Quarter of Americans Moved to a 15-Minute City Amid Pandemic and 41% Plan to Move in Near Future

A nationwide survey of more than 1,000 Americans found that neighborhood priorities have shifted since the pandemic

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a third of Americans (36%) reported that the pandemic has permanently changed the way they think about their neighborhood amenities, according to a nationwide survey by the Rosslyn Business Improvement District (BID) .

The pandemic accelerated the idea of a '15-minute city,' otherwise known as a town or neighborhood where residents have access to their preferred amenities and services within a 15-minute walk, bike ride, or public transportation option. The BID's survey suggests that more people are choosing to live in an environment where they can access their basic needs via a short walk or bike ride: 21% of respondents said they moved to a 15-minute city during the pandemic, and 43% said they are likely to move to a 15-minute city in the next one to three years.

"While the 15-minute city concept is certainly not new, our findings shed light on the increasing popularity of this trend. We're seeing that across the country, people are choosing to live in places where they can get everything done in one place," said Rosslyn BID President Mary-Claire Burick. "Understanding what helps create inclusive and resilient communities is the key to keeping our urban centers active post-COVID."

When asked what amenities were important for respondents to access within a 15-minute timeframe, supermarkets and grocery stores (47%) ranked as the top amenities, followed by convenience stores (25%), quality restaurants and bars (23%), healthcare (22%), and green spaces (22%). Interestingly, amenities such as self-care establishments (6%) and sustainability initiatives (5%) ranked lower on respondents' list of priorities.

"One of the key pillars of Rosslyn's planning involves focusing high-density, mixed-use development along a primary transportation corridor, while preserving open space and promoting an active transportation culture," Burick continued. "Advocating for redevelopments that further strengthen Rosslyn's walkability and accessibility will ensure that we continue to function as a 15-minute city, and is fundamental to remaining a highly desired location by residents and businesses alike."

The survey also found that amenity preferences differ by where Americans live:

Urban respondents (14%) ranked living nearby multi-modal transportation options more important than their rural (3%) and suburban (10%) counterparts.

Those who live in the West (14%) and Northeast (13%) prioritize multi-modal transportation more than those in the Midwest (4%) or South (8%).

A quarter (25%) of Midwest respondents find green space to be an important amenity.

To review the full report visit: https://www.rosslynva.org/feature/15-minute-cities-study

