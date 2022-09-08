Rossum Adds Email Automation to Accelerate Document Processing

Company Builds on Robust Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Automation Capabilities to Further Streamline Document-Related Manual Work

LONDON and PRAGUE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum , the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), today announced new email automation capabilities that help customers manage and proactively respond to a myriad of document communication tasks. These new capabilities make it possible to automate notifications and alerts, route payment and invoice information, acknowledge receipts, provide status and follow-up updates, all automated via email.

Today, a significant amount of manual effort is spent communicating back and forth about documents; for example, correcting errors, following up on payment status, and answering questions. This latest release solves this problem by automating email communications based on business rules like missing attributes or wrong values early in the process. This helps streamline data intake while reducing validation time, making it possible for customers to proactively keep suppliers in the loop with automated notifications and status updates. It also enables internal teams to align and manage responses in a unified brand voice.

"Data extraction accuracy is and will continue to be core to IDP, but ultimately there are many other areas where companies spend time processing documents," says Petr Baudis , co-founder and CTO of Rossum. "Only when workflows are optimized end-to-end are the real efficiencies in document processing realized. Our vision for this latest release is to provide automation options that cover a broader spectrum from pre-processing, data capture, to validation and post-processing."

Rossum dramatically reduces the massive time commitment and organizational burden associated with managing and processing forms and documents. The company delivers highly adaptable document layout data extraction while accelerating document collaboration and workflow automation via email or through integration with existing CRM and database applications. Unlike other technologies available in the market, Rossum provides a single unified platform that puts AI-powered document processing in the hands of both business leaders and knowledge workers to enable greater operational agility.

Over 150 of the world's biggest and fastest-growing companies including ThyssenKrupp , HelloFresh , Morton Salt , Molson Coors , and The Master Trust Bank of Japan use Rossum to exchange and process documents such as invoices, purchase orders, quotations, financial statements and customs declarations. The cloud-based platform frees up human teams from onerous data entry work, links all related documents in a transaction, keeps transactions on timetable with automated data flows and integrates documents with other enterprises systems, including SAP and NetSuite , as well as leading RPA vendors such as Blue Prism and UiPath.

Rossum continues to garner praise and third-party validation from the research firm Everest Group , being recognized as a "Star Performer" in Intelligent Document Processing, while winning the Open Bosch Award for open innovation projects. Rossum has also been named one of the most promising European cloud companies in the Accel Euroscape two years in a row, and listed in the CB Insights' annual selection of the 100 most promising private AI companies in the world.

About Rossum

Rossum is a market leading Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution combining the industry's most advanced data extraction capabilities with a complete low-code platform that automates significant amounts of manual work across a company's document processing workflow. Hundreds of organizations across a wide range of sizes and industries including Bosch, MolsonCoors, and The Master Trust Bank of Japan use Rossum to reduce manual effort, improve turnaround times, and eliminate errors. Learn more at https://rossum.ai/ .

Contact Information

Andre Fuochi

Head of Global Communications

Rossum

+1-469-394-7274

[email protected]

SOURCE Rossum