Rossum and KPMG Netherlands Partner to Help Global Enterprises Automate Their Document Workflows

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum, a leader in intelligent document processing (IDP), has announced a strategic partnership with KPMG Netherlands. Global businesses often waste time and resources manually handling complex transactional documents across teams and regions. Together, KPMG Netherlands and Rossum offer a proven solution to help finance leaders achieve measurable results from their document automation initiatives.

Rossum's AI-first intelligent document processing platform enables more than 450 global enterprises to automate their document workflows end-to-end, applying country-specific rules and exception handling, regardless of language, document type, format, or channel.

KPMG Netherlands has extensive expertise in process optimization, implementing cloud-based AI technologies, and setting up Shared Service Centers (SSCs). With in-depth knowledge, they assess the automation potential and maturity of organizations. This enables them to implement robust digital processes that significantly enhance automation and user-friendliness via the Rossum platform.

"To me, the Rossum solution represents the next generation of intelligent document processing, utilizing AI to its fullest potential. As a result, it is likely to replace many of the systems companies have implemented over the past decade, significantly increasing efficiency," said Joris Juttmann, Partner Finance & Business Services at KPMG.

The partnership builds on several successful automation projects that Rossum and KPMG have jointly completed in sectors such as consumer goods, retail, hospitality, and industrial materials. By combining advanced technology with professional services, they offer a comprehensive solution for document automation:

Proprietary AI technology with unparalleled accuracy and automation rates

Cost-effective end-to-end processing of transactional documents

Certified integrations with SAP and Coupa, along with numerous other ERP systems

Proven track record of IDP implementations across industries and regions

Deep expertise in Shared Service Centers and process optimizations

"Rossum is proud to partner with KPMG Netherlands," said David Jamieson, Global Alliances Director at Rossum. "Over the past two years, we've developed a strong implementation partnership. Their deep enterprise expertise and proven track record in finance and process optimization enable organizations to automate their document workflows confidently through Rossum."

"We work with the latest technologies to meet the needs of our clients and are proud to be Rossum's implementation partner," added Michiel van Oijen, Senior Manager Finance & Business Services at KPMG. "Our team, with extensive experience in IDP projects, implements cutting-edge cloud technologies. This partnership goes beyond a typical business collaboration; it's a shared journey where our combined expertise and joint efforts lead to lasting success."

SOURCE Rossum