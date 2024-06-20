Rossum Announces Partnership with Clearsulting to Enhance Coupa Integrations

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum, a leader in intelligent document processing, announced today a strategic partnership with Clearsulting, an Inc. 5000 company and one of the world's fastest growing digital finance consulting firms. This partnership aims to bolster Rossum's capabilities in Coupa integrations in the United States, delivering enhanced digital transformation projects for organizations across industries.

Clearsulting helps finance and procurement leaders embrace the benefits of going digital to become better business partners—connecting future-state vision with the best-in-class technology systems that yield success, and freeing teams up from the manual processes that hold them back.

As a certified Coupa partner, Rossum's IDP solution leverages advanced AI to automate transactional documents end-to-end, helping 300+ global businesses achieve a competitive edge, delivering high automation rates and optimizing digital processes.

The partnership between Rossum and Clearsulting brings mutual value to both companies and their clients, combining state-of-the-art technology with Clearsulting's extensive experience in digital finance transformation. The collaboration will provide:

Enhanced Coupa integrations: Leveraging Clearsulting's deep expertise in Coupa implementations and Rossum's certified technical integration, the partnership will offer robust solutions for optimizing procurement processes and financial operations.

Leveraging Clearsulting's deep expertise in Coupa implementations and Rossum's certified technical integration, the partnership will offer robust solutions for optimizing procurement processes and financial operations. Digital process optimization: Both companies excel in implementing large-scale finance transformation projects, ensuring smooth and effective transitions for clients.

"We're excited to partner with Clearsulting," said David Jamieson, Alliances Director at Rossum. "Their expertise in finance transformation and procurement perfectly complements our AI-first document automation platform. Together, we'll empower organizations across the US to enhance operational efficiency, and move closer to our mission of enabling one person to seamlessly handle a million transactions."

"Partnering with Rossum is an exciting opportunity for us to revolutionize how we serve our clients and empower finance leaders—staying at the forefront of AI," said Kyle Rogers, partner at Clearsulting and Source-to-Pay Practice Lead. "Our collaboration will help our clients increase accuracy in their data, deliver unparalleled value and transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation."

For more information about the partnership between Rossum and Clearsulting, please visit rossum.ai.

About Rossum

Rossum leads the charge in intelligent document processing. Delivering an advanced transactional document automation platform to over 300 enterprise businesses across the globe looking to tame document chaos.

Focused on driving unmatched productivity and accuracy, Rossum's AI-first, cloud-native approach transforms business workflows end to end, addressing risks, enhancing business relationships, and unlocking real-time strategic insights from transactional data. The platform's adaptive design seamlessly integrates human expertise and technology, offering enterprises a tailored solution for optimal return on automation. Explore the possibilities at rossum.ai

About Clearsulting

Clearsulting's innovative problem solving and proven technology workflows help finance and procurement leaders embrace digital to become better business partners. Acting as a link across your business, we connect your vision with the processes, technology, and systems that yield success. We offer services that take a digital-minded approach to push your business further.

SOURCE Rossum