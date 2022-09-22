Rossum Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Chief People Officer

Fortified Executive Team to Lead Company Through Ongoing Global Expansion, as it Continues Revolutionizing Document Processing

LONDON and PRAGUE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum , the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), today announced the expansion of its leadership team, welcoming Gregory Andre as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Albert Alabau as Chief People Officer (CPO). Gregory and Albert will work with the rest of the executive team to set Rossum's global expansion strategy on the heels of the company's record $100 million Series A funding round .

Gregory joins Rossum after more than four years as Talkwalker's CFO & Managing Director of Luxembourg, a high-growth SaaS company and global leader in AI-enabled consumer intelligence. With a strong focus on optimizing investor returns, Gregory's extensive experience in corporate finance, M&A strategy, post-acquisition integration, and operating model effectiveness, will be fully utilized and prove crucial as Rossum embarks on the next phase of company growth.

"Rossum is disrupting and leading the IDP market by delivering a simple user-friendly SaaS consumption model," said Gregory. "The company delivers a clear value proposition and ROI by eliminating manual data entry and automating workflows. With hundreds of the world's most notable companies already onboard, I can see why Rossum was Eastern Europe's largest Series A funding announcement ."

Before joining Rossum, Albert held the position of CPO at Typeform , a post-series C SaaS company from Barcelona that has been growing fast and expanding globally, especially in the North American region. His current industry roles paired with his 15 years of experience within hyper-growth, tech global scale-ups will be key to building and managing an innovative team that will further drive Rossum strategy and overall company vision at a global scale.

"Rossum's ability to eliminate mundane data entry gives organizations an opportunity to upskill employees and leverage untapped talent for more productive and meaningful work," said Albert. "By automating data extraction and facilitating more collaboration, companies like Rossum are playing a vital role in enabling the future of work. A future that is more rewarding and engaging, where Rossum's IDP platform serves as the catalyst to this seachange."

"The leadership Gregory and Albert have demonstrated in their respective fields will help enable Rossum to build, scale and extend our global reach," says Tomas Gogar, CEO and co-founder at Rossum. "They are here to take Rossum to the next level as we continue to see demand surge across a variety of industries including finance, insurance, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics, to name a few. We aim to be the gold standard for IDP."

For more information on Rossum and its executive team, visit https://rossum.ai/about-us/ . Additional information around how Rossum effectively automates document communication via its artificial intelligence (AI) platform can be found here: https://rossum.ai/platform/ .

About Rossum

Rossum is a market leading Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution combining the industry's most advanced data extraction capabilities with a complete low-code platform that automates significant amounts of manual work across a company's document processing workflow. Hundreds of organizations across a wide range of sizes and industries including Bosch, HelloFresh, Morton Salt and The Master Trust Bank of Japan use Rossum to reduce manual effort, improve turnaround times, and eliminate errors. Learn more at https://rossum.ai/ .

Contact Information

André Fuochi

Head of Global Communications

Rossum

+1-469-394-7274

[email protected]

SOURCE Rossum