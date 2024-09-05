Rossum launches e-invoicing Germany plugin delivering a unified and compliant AP solution

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum, a leader in intelligent document processing , has unveiled its groundbreaking e-invoicing Germany plugin , designed to assist global enterprises in seamlessly adapting to Germany's impending e-invoicing mandate. This innovative solution empowers businesses collaborating with German partners to maintain compliance while ensuring operational continuity.

The newly introduced e-invoicing plugin seamlessly integrates with Rossum's existing capabilities of processing PDF documents, expanding the platform's ability to deliver comprehensive, compliant document processing solutions.

Rossum's e-invoicing Germany plugin is another step towards a future proof, unified, and compliant AP solution that is capable of handling all invoice formats: from PDFs to e-invoices. This delivers enhanced efficiency through easily maintaining AP workflows regardless of the document format, reduced risk with guaranteed regulatory compliance, and scalability to adapt to evolving business needs.

The pre-configured e-invoicing Germany plugin enables businesses to receive, understand and process invoices incoming in standardized EN 16931 formats like X-Rechnung and ZUGFeRD. Invoices are then automatically displayed in a human-readable format for checking and audit purposes, with the ability to automatically detect and flag e-invoicing errors for validation by a human user.

Rossum will also be a certified PEPPOL access point, allowing German businesses to receive B2B invoices via the PEPPOL network.

"Our new Germany e-invoicing plug-in offers a comprehensive and flexible approach to e-invoicing, eliminating the need for multiple vendors across countries and ensuring a smooth transition to these new requirements for global companies," comments Tomas Gogar, CEO of Rossum "With Rossum, businesses can process all invoice types on a single, unified platform, unlocking each country's e-invoicing requirements as needed. This not only simplifies operations but also provides the flexibility to adapt to evolving business needs."

Rossum's e-invoice Germany plugin launch will be followed by the rollout of other country-specific plugins, each requiring specific file formats and transmission channels.

By bridging the gap between traditional document handling and evolving regulatory requirements, Rossum's e-invoicing Germany plugin stands as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and client success in the face of changing global business landscapes.

About Rossum

Rossum leads the charge in intelligent document processing. Delivering an advanced transactional document automation platform to over 300 enterprise businesses across the globe looking to tame document chaos.

