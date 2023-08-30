Rossum, leading intelligent document processing provider, announces Andrew Fullerton as new Chief Sales Officer

Former Emarsys executive joins Rossum to lead global sales efforts around the company's IDP offering.

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum, the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), today announced the appointment of Andrew Fullerton as the company's Chief Sales Officer (CSO). As the latest executive hire, Andrew will spearhead Rossum's sales strategy, advancing the benefits of AI-enabled document processing to streamline data entry and unlock strategic insights.

"We are excited to be bringing onboard an experienced sales leader such as Andrew, who has a proven track record in high-growth companies," said Tomas Gogar, CEO of Rossum. "His exceptional expertise in building global sales strategies and fostering customer advocacy aligns perfectly with our core values and objectives. We believe his leadership will reinforce our global market position and accelerate our progress."

Previously serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Emarsys, the largest independent marketing platform globally, Fullerton brings with him extensive experience from his 12-year tenure before Emarsys' acquisition by SAP. He also held a similar position at Zencargo, a leading logistics and supply chain management company, where he played a key role in driving strategic initiatives and growth for the organization.

"I am thrilled to join Rossum and embark on this exciting journey towards customer-centric growth," said Fullerton. "Intelligent Document Processing offers businesses a previously untapped resource to leverage AI, enabling them to accelerate their processes, reduce costs, and gain access to a new dimension of business insights. Together with its partners, Rossum will continue to put customer value creation at the heart of its go-to-market strategy. Thanks to our strong culture of innovation, diverse team, and strong client and partner network, we aim to elevate Rossum to new heights of excellence."

Building upon Rossum's success, the new CSO will be hiring across the company's GTM teams and offices in North America and Europe, setting the stage for enhanced market presence and accelerated growth.

About Rossum

Rossum is a market leading Intelligent Document Processing solution combining the industry's most advanced data extraction capabilities with a complete low-code platform that automates significant amounts of manual work across a company's document processing workflow. Hundreds of organizations across a wide range of sizes and industries including Bosch, Veolia, Morton Salt, and The Master Trust Bank of Japan use Rossum to reduce manual effort, improve turnaround times, and eliminate errors.

SOURCE Rossum

