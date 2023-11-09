Rossum named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing Software 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum, a leading Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform, is proud to announce its recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing Software 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49988723, November 2023).

Rossum was recognized the following strengths - human-centric automation, orchestration and integration, and productivity for the large enterprise.

We believe the recognition reflects Rossum's commitment to innovation in delivering cutting-edge document processing solutions to its global clientele like Bosch, Siemens, and many more.

"Rossum's relentless commitment to customer-centric innovation fuels businesses with cutting-edge document processing technology, delivering unmatched efficiency, heightened productivity, and invaluable insights," emphasized Tomas Gogar, CEO of Rossum. "We take immense pride in our unwavering dedication to continuously elevate and empower our customers with transformative solutions."

According to the IDC MarketScape report, 'Rossum's computer vision, NLP, and proprietary AI engine are built for scale. Rossum's software can extract accurate data at high input volume, which makes Rossum a good fit for critical document use cases.'

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Rossum

Rossum is a market-leading Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution combining the industry's most advanced data extraction capabilities with a complete low-code platform that automates significant amounts of manual work across a company's document processing workflow. Hundreds of organizations across a wide range of sizes and industries including Bosch, Morton Salt, and The Master Trust Bank of Japan use Rossum to reduce manual effort, improve turnaround times, and eliminate errors. Learn more at www.rossum.ai .

