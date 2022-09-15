Rossum Named Market Momentum Leader By G2

Rossum is the "Momentum Leader" for OCR Software for Second Consecutive Year

LONDON and PRAGUE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 , the world's largest tech community for product assessments and reviews, named Rossum , the "Momentum Leader" for Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software for the second consecutive year. This latest award adds to the company's previous accolades from G2, which include being recognized as a Market Leader in 2021, as well as garnering a "Users Love Us" designation for earning the highest product review ratings.

"These reviews acknowledge how we support and help drive customer success," says Petr Baudis , founder and CTO of Rossum. "We are at the forefront of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) innovation because we can read and process the documents that other vendors simply cannot. Thanks to a unified cloud platform that leverages a foundation of AI and machine learning, we're extending what's possible in document processing."

Rossum averages 4.5 out of 5 stars in user reviews and has been consistently named a Leader by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services. The company has also been recognized for providing the Best Support while being a High Performer and Easiest to Do Business With in 2020. Comments from recent Rossum reviews on G2 include:

"Rossum is open to innovation. They work proactively with an emphasis on customer satisfaction. The Rossum cloud solution is modern with advanced technology and at the same time easy to use."

Tomáš K, IT Specialist

"The rate at which Rossum's team adds new features is honestly quite impressive. Sometimes it almost feels like they're adding useful features faster than we can even keep up with. I've written many different software integrations and I can honestly say that Rossum has been the easiest to work with."

Nigel A, Software Developer

"Simple queue schema configuration with constantly improving accuracy on extracting specific data points. Reducing 15-20 minutes of human processing work, to about 20 seconds or less.

Ian K, IT Support

G2 chooses Momentum Leaders based on customer satisfaction and acceleration in user adoption - calculated using G2's proprietary algorithms. G2's assessments are influenced by user reviews and trending popularity across small, medium, and large-scale enterprises, as well as gains in social media and web mentions.

Over 150 of the world's biggest and fastest-growing companies including ThyssenKrupp , HelloFresh , Morton Salt , KROS , Giri and The Master Trust Bank of Japan use Rossum to exchange and process documents such as invoices, purchase orders, quotations, financial statements and customs declarations. The cloud-based platform frees up human teams from onerous data entry work, links all related documents in a transaction, keeps transactions on timetable with automated data flows and integrates documents with other enterprises systems, including SAP and NetSuite , as well as leading RPA vendors such as Blue Prism and UiPath.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe, and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Rossum

Rossum is a market leading Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution combining the industry's most advanced data extraction capabilities with a complete low-code platform that automates significant amounts of manual work across a company's document processing workflow. Hundreds of organizations across a wide range of sizes and industries including Bosch, MolsonCoors, and The Master Trust Bank of Japan use Rossum to reduce manual effort, improve turnaround times, and eliminate errors. Learn more at https://rossum.ai/ .

