Rossum receives a Strong Performer Rating in Independent Research Firm Report

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum, a leader in intelligent document processing, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Document Mining And Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024 . The company earned the highest scores possible in the Gen AI post-processing and innovation criteria.

Rossum focuses exclusively on the end-to-end automation of transactional documents like invoices, bills of lading, and purchase orders. As an AI-first, cloud-native player, Rossum is dedicated to creating and using the best and latest technology to meet the evolving needs of its hundreds of customers.

As stated in The Forrester Wave™ report: "Rossum's differentiated approach to leverage genAI in document mining, using a specialized fine-tuned model to validate both the results and confidence scores of the foundational LLM, clearly stands out among the competition."

The Forrester Wave™ Document Mining And Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024 report also cites the positive feedback from Rossum's reference customers, who praised the platform's overall business value, vendor relationship, and user experience for both business users and data/analytics professionals.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Strong Performer in our debut appearance in a Forrester Wave™ report," said Tomas Gogar, CEO of Rossum. "For us, this recognition from Forrester validates our strategy and the transformative impact our technology is having on businesses worldwide. In the last six months, Rossum has surpassed expectations, becoming an official Coupa and SAP Partner, launching our next-generation AI engine, Rossum Aurora, and getting closer to our mission of enabling one person to seamlessly process one million transactions a year."

This latest recognition from Forrester comes on top of previous recognition in analyst reports from IDC and Everest Group, which Rossum believes solidifies its position as a leader in the industry.

The company's T-LLM was introduced as part of the broader launch of Rossum Aurora , a next-generation AI engine specifically designed for the end-to-end automation of transactional documents. Early users of Rossum Aurora such as AllNex, NFI Industries, Port of Rotterdam Authority, and Wolt have experienced unseen levels of accuracy and productivity, such as:

10x reduction in the number of documents needed to reach desired accuracy;

An average 37.6% error reduction, with zero hallucinated values;

Accelerated discrepancy handling through generative AI custom emails straight into existing workflows.

A complimentary copy of the full report can be downloaded on the Rossum website.

About Rossum

Rossum leads the charge in intelligent document processing. Delivering an advanced transactional document automation platform to over 300 enterprise businesses across the globe looking to tame document chaos.

Focused on driving unmatched productivity and accuracy, Rossum's AI-first, cloud-native approach transforms business workflows end to end, addressing risks, enhancing business relationships, and unlocking real-time strategic insights from transactional data. The platform's adaptive design seamlessly integrates human expertise and technology, offering enterprises a tailored solution for optimal return on automation. Explore the possibilities at rossum.ai

SOURCE Rossum