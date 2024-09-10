Rossum Strengthens SAP Integration with Qiado Partnership

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum, a leader in intelligent document processing , and Qiado, a finance transformation expert and SAP partner, announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize financial operations across Europe. This powerful alliance brings together cutting-edge AI and deep expertise in end-to-end SAP processes to deliver unprecedented levels of financial automation, efficiency, and accuracy to European enterprise businesses.

Qiado offers a unique combination of financial process acumen and IT proficiency. Across diverse industries, such as telecommunication, healthcare, and manufacturing, Qiado has a proven track record in managing the entire document lifecycle, ensuring seamless integration across SAP modules such as MM, SD, and FI.

By combining Qiado's SAP expertise with Rossum's AI-powered document automation platform and certified SAP integrations , organizations can streamline their entire financial ecosystem. This partnership delivers a comprehensive solution for finance leaders looking to:

Enhance operational efficiency: Process transactional documents from all entities or subsidiaries on a single platform, accommodating country-specific rules and exceptions.

Standardize data output: Ensure consistent document processing across departments and entities, delivering clean data to downstream systems such as SAP ECC and S4/HANA.

Improve decision-making : Benefit from real-time insights from financial data to inform strategic decisions.

: Benefit from real-time insights from financial data to inform strategic decisions. Strengthen compliance: Guarantee adherence to financial regulations through automated controls.

"Qiado's deep understanding of the finance and P2P functions, combined with their SAP and industry expertise, makes them an ideal partner for Rossum," said David Jamieson, Global Alliances Director at Rossum. "Together, we will empower organizations to unlock the full potential of automation and drive significant improvements in business efficiency."

"The alliance with Rossum is groundbreaking and exciting for us. Together we will revolutionize how our clients optimize their Accounts Payable Process within SAP, bringing unparalleled efficiency, flexibility and data precision." said Vincent Sommer, Head of Business Development at Qiado. "Partnering, we will enable the manual efforts reduction by up to 90%, empowering clients to focus on their core business needs and unlocking new opportunities for growth."

For more information about the partnership between Rossum and Qiado, please visit rossum.ai/partners .

About Rossum

Rossum leads the charge in intelligent document processing. Delivering an advanced transactional document automation platform to over 300 enterprise businesses across the globe looking to tame document chaos.

