Rossum Unveils Aurora 1.5 AI Engine & Copilot to Accelerate Document Processing for Global Enterprises in 276 Languages

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum , a leader in intelligent document processing (IDP), is proud to announce the launch of Rossum Aurora 1.5 & Copilot . This release represents a significant step forward in scalability, efficiency, and customization, designed to meet the evolving needs of global enterprises operating in complex environments.

Building on the success of Rossum Aurora 1.0, this update of the AI engine brings enhanced features, including a 25% increase in the accuracy of data extracted from documents and faster processing, setting a new benchmark for document automation:

Instant Learning for 276 Languages and Handwriting Support: Rossum Aurora 1.5 expands the platform's instant learning capabilities to now support 270+ languages, including documents with handwriting.

1.5 expands the platform's instant learning capabilities to now support 270+ languages, including documents with handwriting. 4X Faster Processing for Documents Over 100 Pages: Rossum Aurora 1.5 can now process documents with more than 100 pages 4 times faster than before, while maintaining high accuracy in document splitting and data extraction.

The release also introduces the all-new Rossum Copilot, which allows users to define data transformations using natural language commands.

For example, users can:

Calculate the price after a discount for orders above a certain amount

Ensure the Document ID is 10 digits by adding leading zeros

Make sure BIC/SWIFT codes are uppercase

Remove spaces from IBAN

And more.

By empowering business users to handle such tasks without the need for IT involvement, Rossum Copilot saves time, improves efficiency, and makes document automation more accessible across the enterprise.

"Custom Formula Fields were a much-needed feature. Now, we can do things way easier, and instead of maintaining Extensions, we can use Field Manager to align formulas between queues," commented Krzysztof Wis, Automation Lead at IAG GBS (part of International Airlines Group).

"Rossum Aurora 1.5 & Copilot marks a quantum leap in what our AI can achieve for end-to-end document automation," commented Tomas Gogar, CEO of Rossum. "With this release, we further enhance our transactional LLM, empowering global enterprises to scale their automation efforts across new languages, regardless of document volume. What truly excites me is how Rossum Copilot represents the future of human-AI collaboration, making complex tasks as natural as having a conversation. We're excited to see how this update empowers our customers to maximize efficiency with minimal IT overhead and achieve return on automation faster."

Rossum's solutions help businesses become more efficient with AI-powered document automation. Our mission is to enable one person to effortlessly process one million transactions from start to finish, in a year — this update takes us one step further towards achieving that goal. We continuously evolve our technology to meet today's demands but also anticipate and solve tomorrow's challenges.

About Rossum

Rossum leads the charge in intelligent document processing. Delivering an advanced transactional document automation platform to 450+ enterprise businesses across the globe looking to tame document chaos.

Focused on driving unmatched productivity and accuracy, Rossum's AI-first, cloud-native approach transforms business workflows end to end, addressing risks, enhancing business relationships, and unlocking real-time strategic insights from transactional data. The platform's adaptive design seamlessly integrates human expertise and technology, offering enterprises a tailored solution for optimal return on automation. Explore the possibilities at rossum.ai

SOURCE Rossum