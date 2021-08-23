Rossville Union Single Barrel selections are headed to retailers

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxco announced Rossville Union Single Barrel selections are bottled and on the way to participating retailers. Customized bottles of the straight rye whiskey, bearing the names of participating retail accounts, will arrive in August, just in time for National Rye Month.

Earlier this year, retailers were able to taste, select and order their own barrel of Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey, choosing from three unique mash bills, each offered at cask strength. This process was conducted virtually, with participating retail accounts corresponding online and by phone with the distillery team at MGP's historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

"In Lawrenceburg we have a long history of crafting fantastic rye whiskey," said MGP Master Blender David Whitmer. "Our single barrel program is particularly rewarding, as it gives our retailers the opportunity to select a rye whiskey that is exactly what their customers will enjoy. Rye enthusiasts will enjoy this year's picks, as we'll have something for every palate."

Known as the "Masters of Rye," MGP is a leading distiller of the country's rye whiskies, including Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey and Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey.

About Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey

For nearly 200 years, Lawrenceburg's master distillers have perfected the original handcrafted rye blends in one of America's last Prohibition-era distilleries. Exclusively from the "Masters of Rye" at MGP, Rossville Union is a return to the golden age of rye with an authentic taste perfected in "Whiskey City" (Lawrenceburg, IN). Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey offers a balance of sweet oak with rye spice aged a minimum of four years (SRP: $39.99/750-ml). Boldly bottled at 112.6 proof for indulgent sipping, Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey (SRP: $59.99/750-ml) is blended from the finest barrel reserves to deliver a full, but balanced cask-strength rye whiskey with a spicy, caramel-forward taste and a smoky finish. Connect with us: RossvilleUnion.com and @RossvilleUnion (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube). Rossville Distillery, Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. & 56.3% ALC/VOL. Sip Masterfully, But Responsibly.

Rossville Union Single Barrel selections are headed to retailers

Aug. 23, 2021 / Page 2 of 2

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP's historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com .

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Luxco

Related Links

http://luxco.com

