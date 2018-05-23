RosterWatch Breaks New Ground with Top-100 Fantasy Football Rookie Rating Report for Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting Industries

Fantasy sports organizations traditionally have experienced a lack of visibility into real rookie performance because these players have not yet started their professional careers, where performance insight gathers, week after week. The RosterWatch Rookie Index fills this gap, empowering organizations across the fantasy and sports-gaming industries, from news outlets, analysts, and fantasy tools providers, to daily fantasy sports game platform providers. Also, for the newly-expanding US sports gaming industry, the Rookie Index is an invaluable intelligence source for increasing player projection accuracy in the early pro football season.

"The RosterWatch Top-100 Fantasy Football Rookie Index is the culmination of years of on-site rookie scouting in the offseason and preseason," said Byron Lambert, RosterWatch CEO and co-founder. "Our analysts personally scout incoming rookies at Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro Days, and Training Camps. The result is RosterWatch's unmatched ability to offer our listeners on SiriusXM Radio and our subscribers at rosterwatch.com the very first notice about rookies who will and will not impact fantasy football success, whether for season-long or DFS play."

"Now for the first time," he added, "we're making our expert research available to fantasy sports providers and other sports gaming-focused organizations in an annual report, helping them to increase predictive accuracy at the beginning of the pro football season. The report fills the known gap left by game-day performance data providers, with definitive, real-world performance intelligence before rookies have played their first professional snaps."

The RosterWatch Top-100 Fantasy Football Rookie Index will be released at the end of May 2018. For more information and to pre-order, visit http://www.rosterwatch.biz/rookie-index.

About RosterWatch

RosterWatch Inc., based in Austin, Texas, is an independent provider of year-round pro football player analysis and fantasy football intelligence. Its partner-analysts entertain an international fantasy sports audience via their weekly radio show on SiriusXM Radio, and is an "Approved Expert" on the FantasyPros.com network. On the web: www.rosterwatch.com, and for fantasy industry solutions, visit http://www.rosterwatch.biz/.

