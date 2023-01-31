Rösti Stuft Spuds™ Announces New C-Suite and Agency Partner to Expand Retail Footprint and Accelerate Brand Growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rösti Stuft Spuds ™ , the award-winning crispy-filled potato products, is making major moves to grow the brand in 2023 by announcing a new C-Suite executive team and marketing agency partner.

The brand's new C-Suite executive team combines experience from notable brands in the consumer packaged goods space, such as UNILEVER, Dole, Nestlé and more. The following individuals have joined the Rösti Stuft Spuds team:

Rösti Stuft Spuds™ Logo Rösti Stuft Spuds™ in Melty 3 Cheese, Melty Swiss Raclette and Stuffed Baked Potato

Don Graff as Chief Marketing Officer

Tony Giannini as VP Sales National Retail

Tom Garvey as VP Sales: Retail/Club

Sean Mohr as VP Sales: Foodservice/Convenience

Mary DeLucco as Executive Creative Director

By bringing on these seasoned professionals, the brand is aiming to grow its national retail footprint and establish Rösti Stuft Spuds as a category leader in the frozen food and snack space.

"We're beyond excited to welcome each of these individuals to the Rösti Stuft Spuds team," says Stephen Caldwell , founder and CEO. "Their combined experience in marketing and growing various brands across the CPG space will help us reach our goals while staying true to our core value of creating moments of comforting, shareable fun."

In addition to this new executive team, Rösti Stuft Spuds has partnered with SRW Agency , a Chicago-based marketing agency known for growing brands in the natural health & wellness space. SRW will ideate and execute innovative messaging and campaigns for the brand to help distinguish them in the category, drive sales and highlight the brand's fun personality.

"SRW is well known in the industry for utilizing innovative brand messaging and strategic digital marketing to generate consumer awareness and purchase conversions through their campaigns," says Caldwell. "With their unbridled enthusiasm for the Rösti Stuft Spuds brand and their commitment to our communications and sales objectives, we know we've made the right decision."

Rösti Stuft Spuds products can be found at over 2,000 retailers across the United States, including Whole Foods Markets nationally, Target, Natural Grocers, Fresh Thyme, Central Market and several Safeway/Albertsons divisions.

For more information or to keep up with the latest happenings of the brand, please visit www.stuftspuds.com or follow them on Instagram @rostistuftspuds .

About Rösti Stuft Spuds™:

Based in Portland, Oregon, Rösti Stuft Spuds™ is a rapidly growing brand created in 2017 by Stephen & Lory Caldwell with the goal of making good-for-you, filled frozen products that satisfy consumers' demand for convenient, great tasting, premium quality food products that fit well with today's busy active lifestyles. While the traditional Swiss Rösti originated in Bern, Switzerland in the early 1800s as peasant food, the Caldwell's have been perfecting a delicious, hand-held version of the crispy-filled potato, with a more modern sensibility to enjoy around their family's table. They developed and launched Rösti Stuft Spuds to share their family favorites with families everywhere.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Jakush

6303591827

[email protected]

SOURCE Rösti Stuft Spuds™