Rosti to offer major CO² reductions with introduction of Roctool technology in manufacturing processes.

Roctool's patented technology consists of quickly heating the tool surface by induction and cooling the tool also rapidly with water cooling channels. With this new technology and capability, Rosti can offer key advantages to its customers such as aesthetic, design and process improvements whilst also meeting commitments to reduce the carbon emissions at the plant.

Rosti is a global technology led plastic injection moulding company and contract manufacturer to some of the world's leading manufacturers in the packaging, consumer appliances, business machines and medical sectors. Founded in 1944 with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, the Group has 3,200 existing employees across 9 facilities in Europe and Asia, with the operations in Malaysia recently awarded Platinum by the Responsible Business Alliance.

"The rapid induction heating from Roctool, adapted to injection moulding, will increase our capabilities to deliver a breakthrough in sustainability solutions" says Pat Williams, Senior Vice President Asia "Rosti is already working on new customer applications where the Roctool process will be fully exploited as part of our 6R Sustainability Commitment."

One of the key advantages of the Roctool system is the proven ability to mould plastic parts with no surface defects and as a result avoid secondary operations which are CO² consuming. Avoiding secondary operation and still offering a premium surface finish is becoming a trend in the industry in search of sustainability solutions.

For decades, Rosti has provided industry-leading injection moulding services, and continues to develop and invest in cutting-edge technologies. Rosti capabilities include in-mould labelling and decoration, multi-k injection moulding, liquid silicone rubber, injection blow moulding, clean room production and more.

Recent studies show a comparison between a painted part moulded conventionally and a Roctool part without any secondary operation with the CO² savings attained at more than 40%. This CO² reduction becomes even more dramatic when combining Roctool technology for top surface quality and recycled resins: in this case the CO² reduction can reach more than 80%. Roctool technology can be used for many plastic applications including beauty packaging, consumer products, appliances, automotive, industrial.

Founded in 1944, Rosti is a held by family-controlled investment company Nordstjernan. Rosti has eight manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia and its head office is in Malmö, Sweden. Please visit: http://www.rosti.com

Founded in 2000, Roctool (PA: ALROC) is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. Its headquarters and R&D center are located at Le Bourget du Lac (France). Roctool also has offices and platforms in North America, Japan, Taiwan, Germany and China. Roctool is a technology and manufacturing solutions provider offering engineering services and systems. For more information, visit www.roctool.com

