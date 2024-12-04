Rosy Soil Raises $3.6 Million to Create Gardening Soil From Captured CO2

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosy Soil, a sustainable soil company created to offset the negative environmental impact of producing traditional peat-based potting mixes announces the closing of a $3.6 million seed round. The funding will fuel the company's mission to transform the horticulture industry by creating high-performance soils that capture CO2.

Founded in 2022, Rosy Soil has rapidly expanded its reach, scaling direct-to-consumer, and partnering with major retailers like Target, as well as hundreds of independent plant shops and nurseries across the United States. The company's innovative approach to soil science has garnered significant attention, with a dedicated team of researchers, PhD advisors, and an in-house soil lab conducting hundreds of plant trials.

With the new funding, Rosy Soil will accelerate its product development efforts, expand its retail footprint, and grow its team of talented individuals. Rosy Soil's investors include Draper Associates, Superorganism, Climate Capital, and Boost VC. Rosy Soil is also backed by Seth Goldman, co-founder of Honest Tea, Brandin Cohen, founder of LiquidIV and Ben Chesler, co-founder of Imperfect Foods.

Peat extraction is a destructive process contributing to climate change and habitat loss. Rosy Soil's alternative to peat-based soil mixes is biochar,a carbon negative charcoal-like substance created through pyrolysis which enhances plant growth and performance.

Biochar-based soils offer numerous benefits like improved soil health, enhanced plant growth. By replacing peat with biochar, Rosy Soil is able to sequester CO2, mitigating climate change and making it carbon negative.

"We're thrilled to announce this significant funding round, which will allow us to scale our operations and bring our sustainable soil solutions to a wider audience," said Chad Massura, Founder of Rosy Soil. "By using the power of biochar, we can create healthier plants, healthier soil, and a healthier planet."

