Rotary Actuators Market to grow by USD 800.99 Mn; Driven by the growth of industrial automation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Rotary Actuators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 800.99 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.52% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Market Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rotary Actuators Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the growth of industrial automation. To increase productivity, manufacturers are integrating actuation devices into their manufacturing units. Rotary actuators are extensively used in various end-user industries like semiconductors, oil and gas, packaging, and aerospace and defense. The precision of the boards' position is the most important requirement during the manufacturing process. Electric rotary actuators are used to control and monitor the position of circuit boards over the PCB assembly unit. Similarly, rotary actuators are used in the gas turbines of the oil and gas industry to achieve low operating and maintenance costs. New investments in oil and gas exploration witnessed a flat growth rate during 2021-2026. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global rotary actuators market during the forecast period. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request a Free Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The global rotary actuators market is highly competitive with the presence of category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The key competing factors in the market are price, product differentiation, brand, quality, and performance. The established brands have an advantage over the local players in the means of a new project or client acquisition. Both the established players and local players are ensuring omnichannel presence for their product sales. Moreover, product differentiation is also negligible among the major vendors. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

ABB Ltd.

AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG

Curtiss Wright Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corp.

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc.

Holland Motion Group

IMI Critical Engineering

LINAK AS

MISUMI Group Inc.

Moog Inc.

Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pentair Plc

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rotomation Inc.

Rotork Plc

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens AG

SMC Corporation

Tameson BV

Rotary Actuators Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Pneumatic rotary actuators - size and forecast 2021-2026

Electric rotary actuators - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hydraulic rotary actuators - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the pneumatic rotary actuators segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pneumatic rotary actuators have a wide range of applications in ball valves, butterfly valves, and gate valves in the water and wastewater treatment industry. Pneumatic rotary actuators are also used in industries like chemical and petrochemical, power generation, mining, and oil and gas industries. The demand for pneumatic rotary actuators is increasing with the expansion of petrochemical plants globally.

Rotary Actuators Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

32% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Rapid industrial automation, advances in agricultural devices, and the increasing usage of servo motors are the key factors driving the growth of the rotary actuators market in APAC. Emerging countries like India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are the recent hubs for European and American companies investing in the business in the region. For instance, the industrial growth rate of Indonesia was higher than the national economic growth rate in 2020. Similarly, in India, the manufacturing industry is witnessing a growth of around 8% since 2021 because of government initiatives like Make in India. Therefore, the rapid growth of the manufacturing industry in APAC, coupled with increasing industrial automation, will drive the demand for rotary actuators in the region. Discover potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Request a Free Sample Report

Rotary Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 800.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., Holland Motion Group, IMI Critical Engineering, LINAK AS, MISUMI Group Inc., Moog Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pentair Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rotomation Inc., Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, SMC Corporation, and Tameson BV. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

