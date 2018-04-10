Rotary among top five nominated for 'Best Association Website' in the 22nd annual Webby Awards

"We are proud to be nominated for this prestigious award," said John Hewko, general secretary, Rotary International. "Through our website – rotary.org – we hope to inspire potential donors, partners and members to connect with us to help make the world a better place."

Rotary's recently redesigned website pairs innovative technology with compelling stories and art to create an immersive online experience that reflects how Rotary members are promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, supporting education, saving mothers and children, and growing local economies. Rotary's top priority is the global eradication of polio.

"Nominees like Rotary are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the over 13,000 entries we received this year."

As a nominee, Rotary is also eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 20, Rotary fans can cast their votes at vote.webbyawards.com.

About Rotary:

Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. We connect 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

About the Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites, Film & Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Mobile Sites & Apps, Social, Podcasts & Digital Audio, and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include: YouTube, HBO, WP Engine, EY, YouGov, Vitamin T, The Hollywood Reporter, WNYC Studios, Digiday, Glixel, Product Hunt, and Social Media Week.

