Rotary Club Madrid Intercontinental Passport Announces: Strong-Spirited Children Are the Future of Peace as Young Ukrainian Filip Nagorny Sets a Record

Officially verified by the National Register of Records of Ukraine — organizers now invite civic organizations and media across Europe and the United States to join what comes next

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the day the United States marked its 250th anniversary of independence, a young Ukrainian athlete, Filip Nagorny, completed 250 pull-overs on the horizontal bar — each performed with 1 kg weights strapped to each leg. Rep after rep, when his arms could barely respond, he found the strength for one more. And one more. A child from a country at war answered that war in the only language of strength he knows — one without violence.

Strong-Spirited Children

Official verification. The record was confirmed on-site by a representative of the National Register of Records of Ukraine. The attempt was carried out before witnesses, filmed in full, and entered into the register.

Why it matters. Behind Filip stand millions of Ukrainian children whose childhood unfolds under air-raid sirens. For them, sport, study, and dreaming are a form of resistance. His record is a message to society: real strength serves peace, not destruction — and these children's future depends not only on them, but on whether the world looks away or stands beside them.

A torch passed to the world's children. The number is not the point. The point is the message Filip sends to every child on the planet: no matter the war, no matter the circumstances — do not lose heart, find yourself, and pursue your goals with everything you have. Strong-spirited children are the future of peace. The achievement is part of the international humanitarian initiative Peace for Children, which operates under the motto "Strength Without Violence" and the values of Faith, Hope, Kindness, and Peace. The initiative will culminate in the presentation of a handmade "Book of Peace" at the Vatican in 2026.

Quotes

Filip Nagorny:

"It was hard — especially after the two-hundredth rep, when my arms barely worked. But I kept thinking about the kids back home in Ukraine, who have it far harder than I did on that bar. I wanted to show everyone: we children are strong, and we believe in peace. This record isn't mine. It belongs to all of us kids."

Ilona, Filip's mother:

"As a mother, I know the price of every single one of those 250 reps. I saw how hard it was for him, and how he kept going anyway. In moments like that you realize children are sometimes stronger than we adults are. I'm proud of my son — but even prouder that he does this for other children and for peace. Let the world hear it: our children want to dream, not to fight."

Oleh Volochkov, National Register of Records of Ukraine:

"The achievement was recorded in the presence of our representative, in full compliance with the rules and before witnesses, and entered into the National Register of Records of Ukraine. Behind the numbers stands the character and will of a young Ukrainian. Records like this remind us what the human spirit is capable of, even in the darkest times."

An Invitation to Partner

This record is a beginning, not an end. The organizers — the Ukraine Volunteers Foundation and the Rotary Club Madrid Intercontinental Passport — are now inviting NGOs, charitable foundations, youth and sports organizations, and civic groups across Europe and the United States to join in realizing the initiative's upcoming records.

Active preparation is already under way for the next records:

100 minutes — plank hold

— plank hold 1,000 reps — trunk raises on an abdominal machine

— trunk raises on an abdominal machine 10 meters — rope climb without using the legs

— rope climb without using the legs 1,000 reps — the most repetitions of an ab-wheel (roll-out) exercise

We are seeking partners who share one simple belief: that raising strong, resilient children is how peace is built. Together we can turn each new record into a shared platform — for youth, for peace, and for the visibility these children deserve. Organizations interested in collaboration are invited to contact us directly.

An Appeal to the Media

We ask journalists, editors, and media outlets to help carry this story further. Amplifying Filip's message is a concrete act of support for the children of Ukraine — and for children everywhere facing hardship. Interviews, footage, and photography from the record attempt are available on request, and we welcome coverage in any language and format.

Become not spectators of this story, but its co-authors. The torch is now in all of our hands.

About

About the Peace for Children initiative. An international humanitarian initiative centered on a young Ukrainian athlete who sets symbolic records under the motto "Strength Without Violence." Its values are Faith, Hope, Kindness, and Peace, and it will culminate in the presentation of a "Book of Peace" at the Vatican in 2026.

Organizers: the Ukraine Volunteers Foundation and the Rotary Club Madrid Intercontinental Passport — an international club headquartered in Madrid and part of the worldwide Rotary International network.

Media Contact

Ilona, Filip's mother

Phone: +41 79 512 99 81

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5RtWvOTS1s

SOURCE Rotary Club Madrid Intercontinental Passport