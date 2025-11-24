Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County Sponsors 2025 Youth Environmental Summit, a Day of Hands-On Sustainability Learning

IJAMSVILLE, Md., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County proudly sponsored and supported the 2025 Youth Environmental Summit, held Sunday, November 16, 2025, at Bar-T Mountainside (2822 Roderick Road, Frederick, MD). More than 50 middle and high school students from across Maryland gathered for an immersive day of environmental education, community building, and youth-led climate action.

Joe Richardson, Past President of the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, speaks to local middle and high school students during the club’s Youth Environmental Summit

The annual summit is a signature program of Mountainside Education & Enrichment, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2008 to broaden access to environmental science education, expand community engagement opportunities, and secure funding to support low-income youth participating in Mountainside and Bar-T camp programs. This year's event was made possible through the Rotary Club's sponsorship, which provided critical administrative, promotional, and operational support, including public relations outreach, advertising, volunteer coordination, and event logistics.

Full Day of Interactive Environmental Workshops

The 2025 summit introduced students to real-world environmental solutions through hands-on workshops. Sessions included:

Food recovery and composting

Funding opportunities for free tree plantings

Plastics recovery

Sustainable architecture

Lithium-ion battery recovery

Micro-forestry practices

The program also featured three guest speakers: Paul Varga, Communication Manager for the Frederick County, MD Division of Solid Waste & Recycling; Peter Forbes, President of Trees for the Planet; and Anthony Frank, a naturalist and the Chief Operating Officer of Eco Educational Design, an organization affiliated with Trees for the Planet.

Rotary Club Emphasizes Youth Leadership and Environmental Stewardship

Gerald Miller, President of the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, shared how the event aligns with Rotary International's global commitment to protecting the environment.

"Supporting youth environmental leadership is directly tied to Rotary International's global priority of protecting our planet," said Miller. "Rotary believes in empowering young people with the tools, knowledge, and encouragement to take meaningful action. Sponsoring the Youth Environmental Summit allows our club to advance this mission locally, while helping students become confident environmental stewards who can shape a more sustainable future for all."

Mountainside Education & Enrichment Recognizes Community Support

Joe Richardson, past president of the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County and owner of Mountainside Education & Enrichment and Bar-T Mountainside, expressed his gratitude for the continued partnership and for the event's guest speaker.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County for sponsoring this summit and making it possible for so many students to learn, explore, and lead," said Richardson. "Our guest speakers added tremendous depth to the day's learning, and the enthusiasm from each student reminds us why this program matters. When young people are given the opportunity to engage deeply with environmental issues, they rise to the challenge with creativity, optimism, and commitment."

Strengthening Youth Engagement in Environmental Action

Through Rotary's sponsorship, the event continues to expand its impact on the region's youth, creating opportunities for students to learn practical skills, explore potential career pathways, and connect with environmental initiatives in their communities. The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County looks forward to continuing its partnership with Mountainside Education & Enrichment and supporting future summits that cultivate the next generation of environmental leaders.

About Mountainside Education & Enrichment

Mountainside Education & Enrichment is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2008 to expand environmental and scientific learning opportunities for youth and families. The organization supports innovative educational programs, community engagement, and scholarship access for low-income youth participating in Mountainside programs and Bar-T Summer Camps.

About the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County

The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is a community-driven service organization dedicated to advancing the Rotary motto, Service Above Self. The club supports local initiatives that strengthen youth leadership, promote environmental sustainability, and improve the wellbeing of communities in Frederick County and beyond.

For more information about future Rotary-supported programs, please contact the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County at [email protected].

