Rotary International launches celebrity ambassador program

Champions include Kat Graham, Sibongile Mlambo, Gaby Moreno, and Archie Panjabi

EVANSTON, Ill., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary International today launched its celebrity ambassador program, welcoming Kat Graham, for many years Rotary's first ambassador and Archie Panjabi, Rotary's first ambassador for a polio-free world. Sibongile Mlambo and Gaby Moreno are Rotary's inaugural members for 2024-2025.

Rotary brings together people of action from all continents and cultures who deliver real, long-term solutions to the world's most persistent issues. Together with its celebrity ambassadors, Rotary aims to engage new leaders and change-makers from around the globe who can share in the membership service organization's efforts to create a healthier and more peaceful world.

"We are pleased to announce this initiative, especially with the help of these remarkable individuals who are devoted to using their platforms to make the world a better place," Rotary International President Stephanie Urchick said. "As Rotary's work has touched each of the ambassadors, we're honored for them to amplify our organization's impact and vision."

Rotary members throughout the world develop and implement sustainable, community-driven projects that fight disease, promote peace, provide clean water, support education, help mothers and children, grow local economies and protect the environment. Over the last 100 years, US $5.5 billion has been awarded through The Rotary Foundation – Rotary's charitable arm that helps clubs work together to perform meaningful, impactful service.

Rotary is the driving force behind efforts to eradicate polio worldwide. Alongside its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative , Rotary has achieved a 99.9 percent reduction in polio cases, with 12 cases of wild polio reported in 2023 compared with 350,000 a year in the late 1980s. Rotary members have contributed more than $2.7 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect more than 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease.

Through traditional and social media, events, advocacy and more, ambassadors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Rotary's work and engage with supporters to amplify the organization's mission and impact.

Kat Graham - "I have been fortunate enough to have a long history with Rotary, from promoting women's health and safety around the world to gathering with Rotary members in California to promote peace. Rotary empowers regular people to become extraordinary changemakers by launching their unique initiatives using their unique skills and passions. By doing so, they improve the lives of others far beyond their communities. I've seen the profound difference Rotary members make, and I'm honored to serve as a Rotary Ambassador."

Sibongile Mlambo - "I had the incredible opportunity to travel to Uganda with Rotary and see their work firsthand. Witnessing their dedication to helping refugees and their unwavering commitment to peace left a lasting impact on me. Rotary members show respect for those displaced, empowering them through education, job training, and more, helping to create the conditions for stable, sustainable, and peaceful communities. As a Rotary Ambassador, I will enthusiastically help to amplify their message of hope and resilience."

Gaby Moreno - "Returning to my home country of Guatemala with Rotary exposed me to the life-changing impact its members have had on early education and literacy in the country. I met children who now are inspired to dream big, and who have been given the tools necessary to make their dreams a reality. As a Rotary Ambassador with deep personal connections to its members, I want to help spread the word about this remarkable organization that's giving hope to so many children around the globe."

Archie Panjabi - "My first visit to India at the age of 10 opened my eyes to the heartbreaking reality of children suffering from polio. Years later, I returned to administer the polio vaccine and witnessed the dedication of health workers, inspiring my commitment to this cause. For over a decade, I've proudly served as a Rotary Polio Ambassador and continued the fight to eradicate polio while shining a light on the full scope of the vital work Rotary members undertake to create a brighter future for all, from safeguarding our environment and improving maternal health, to providing clean water and promoting peace."

