Rotary Thread--the game-changing thread repair and restoration tool--is now exclusively available at all Lowe's locations across the US.
Nov 15, 2022, 08:35 ET
VALDOSTA, Ga., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary Thread is a patented thread-filing solution specifically engineered to bring new life to worn and damaged threads in minutes. In line with Lowe's new in-store Pro Tools initiative, the Rotary Thread 2pc kit is now available for purchase at any Lowe's location for $19.99.
"We're very excited about this new partnership. We're thrilled to bring our award-winning tools exclusively to Lowe's and make them available to both professionals and DIYers.
Rotary Thread is the absolute standard in thread repair and restoration, trusted by industrial distributors such as MSC and automotive dealers such as NAPA since 2018.
This partnership with Lowe's gives us the opportunity to bring our brand of reliability and trusted professional quality to retail customers across the US."
—Travis Lewis, President of Rotary Thread
- Restores both external and internal damaged threads
- Restores Inch, Metric, Pipe, ACME, Square, and Buttress threads
- Requires no skills or knowledge of thread repair
- Takes out the guesswork on pitch matching
- Restores faster than taps and dyes
- Reduces restoration time to minutes
