Rotary's 110ᵗʰ Annual Convention Concluded: Hamburg's Most Multicultural and Non-profit Gathering

HAMBURG, Germany, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Rotary closed its 110th annual international meeting at the Hamburg Messe und Congress yesterday, Rotary members will be bringing home indelible memories and new insights on how to improve lives and bring positive, lasting change to communities around the world. The event concluded with impressive figures for the meeting location Hamburg / Germany: More than 26,000 registrants represented 3,605 Rotary clubs in 170 countries, 35 speeches and 98 breakout sessions, 334 exhibit booths of which 200 featured Rotary humanitarian projects. All in all the city gains €24 million in tourism revenue.

For Hamburg as a meetings destination, this large-scale congress is particularly important, as the Rotary International Convention's visibility extends far beyond the borders of Germany. Michael Otremba, Managing Director of Hamburg Convention Bureau GmbH, explains: "With the Rotary International Convention, Hamburg demonstrates that the city is playing its part on the stage for major international congresses. We already made a strong impact by hosting the 2013 Lions Convention, and we are now able to once again highlight the strengths of Hamburg and its meetings industry. The fact that we are well able to implement a congress of this size will spread among congress organisers worldwide and convey a very positive impression of our city."

With more than 60,000 events and over two million participants annually, Hamburg once again confirms its relevance as a convention and congress location in Germany.

