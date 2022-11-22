Rotavator Market to grow by USD 349.83 Million by 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rotavator market size is projected to increase by USD 349.83 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. 54% of the growth will originate from APAC. The market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88%. The report extensively covers rotavator market segmentation by product (hydraulic and fixed) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Request a Free Sample Report.

Rotavator Market: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rotavator Market

Technavio categorizes the global rotavator market as a part of the global agricultural and farm machinery market. The global agricultural and farm machinery market covers companies manufacturing agricultural and farm machinery and related parts. This includes agricultural tractors, haying machinery, harvesting machinery, planting machinery, livestock machinery, spraying machinery, tillage machinery, and irrigation systems.

The growth in the agricultural and farm machinery market will be driven by the following factors:

The increasing number of product launches

Increasing vendor focus on production capacity expansions

Government support for buying agricultural and farm machinery

Growing demand for agricultural and farm machinery that support precision farming

The increasing number of M&A

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download a free sample report.

Rotavator Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Hydraulic



During the anticipated timeframe, the hydraulic segment's rotavator market share will expand significantly. A rotavator's hydraulic feature enables the user to complete tilling tasks with a single lever press or the flick of an electrical switch, which activates the rotavator's hydraulic circuit. In this approach, the hydraulic flow and pressure may be transformed into forces and motion, enabling the rotavator to complete the operation. They can also change the quantity of soil movement in the equipment automatically. Hydraulic rotavators with such features will drive market expansion in the next years.



Fixed

By Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 54% of market growth. The two biggest rotavator markets in APAC are China and India . The market in this region will expand more quickly than those in North America and Europe due to the rising demand for CA.

and . The market in this region will expand more quickly than those in and due to the rising demand for CA.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Download a Free Sample Report.

Rotavator Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Agricos Agro Multitech Pvt Ltd

AMAR AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY GROUP

Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd

Chetak Agro Industries

CNH Industrial NV

DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd.

Deccan Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd

Deere and Co.

Indo Farm Equipment Ltd.

KMT Overseas

Kubota Corp.

Landforce

To find additional highlights on vendors and their product offerings, Request a Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as the growing need for nutrient protection in agriculture fields, the increasing need for creating consistent seedbeds, and the Increasing preference toward certified rotavators will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The rotavator market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Buy Report.

Rotavator Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist rotavator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rotavator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rotavator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rotavator market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Europe Electric and Hydraulic Vehicle Winch Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the electric and hydraulic vehicle winch market in Europe segmentation by type (electric vehicle and hydraulic vehicle) and geography (Europe).

Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the professional service automation (PSA) software market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Rotavator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88% Market growth 2022-2026 $349.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Agricos Agro Multitech Pvt Ltd, AMAR AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY GROUP, Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd, Chetak Agro Industries, CNH Industrial NV, DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd., Deccan Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd, Deere and Co., Indo Farm Equipment Ltd., KMT Overseas, Kubota Corp., Landforce, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maschio Gaspardo Spa, Saeco Strips Pvt. Ltd., Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd, and Wecan Global Co Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hydraulic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hydraulic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fixed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fixed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fixed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fixed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fixed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 89: Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 90: Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

10.4 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 92: CNH Industrial NV - Overview



Exhibit 93: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments



Exhibit 94: CNH Industrial NV - Key news



Exhibit 95: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

10.5 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 97: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Kubota Corp.

Exhibit 102: Kubota Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Kubota Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Kubota Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Kubota Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Kubota Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Landforce

Exhibit 107: Landforce - Overview



Exhibit 108: Landforce - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Landforce - Key offerings

10.8 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Maschio Gaspardo Spa

Exhibit 115: Maschio Gaspardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 116: Maschio Gaspardo Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Maschio Gaspardo Spa - Key offerings

10.10 Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Sonalika International Tractors Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Sonalika International Tractors Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Sonalika International Tractors Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 121: Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 122: Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

10.12 Wecan Global Co Ltd

Exhibit 124: Wecan Global Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 125: Wecan Global Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Wecan Global Co Ltd - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio