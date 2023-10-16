Rotavator Market to grow by USD 392.26 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing need for creating a consistent seedbed to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rotavator market is expected to grow by USD 392.26 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (hydraulic and fixed), type (L type and C type), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing need for creating a consistent seedbed is a key factor driving market growth. Rotavators are primarily used for the preparation of quality seed beds, in both dry and wet conditions. In addition, it is one of the most efficient agricultural machines used for seed preparation. For example, WECAN GLOBAL offers rotavators with no vibrations or shaking during operation. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rotavator Market 2023-2027
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the rotavator market: Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Agricos Agro Multitech Pvt Ltd, AMAR AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY GROUP, Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd, Chetak Agro Industries, CNH Industrial NV, Deccan Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Deere and Co., Indo Farm Equipment Ltd., KMT Overseas, Kubota Corp., Landforce, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maschio Gaspardo Spa, Saeco Strips Pvt. Ltd., Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd, and Wecan Global Co. Ltd.
  • Rotavator Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 3.75% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

  • Growing focus on agricultural mechanization is a major trend in the market.
  • Efficient use of farm implements, such as the Rotavators, could contribute to increasing productivity in agriculture.
  • Furthermore, the main advantage of agricultural mechanization is that it helps in the efficient use of various input sources, including water, seeds, chemicals, and fertilizers.
  • Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. 

Significant Challenge

  • The growing threat from substitute products is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
  • There are several other alternatives to rotavators, such as tillers, that can accomplish essentially the same tasks.
  • Tillage machines such as vertical tillers, cultivators, chisel plows, and disc plows are some of the main alternatives to rotavators.
  • Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period. 

Keg Segments:

  • The hydraulic segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A hydraulic element in a rotavator is the primary purpose for which it allows an operator to apply tills with one touch of his tool or, alternatively, by turning electric switches that regulate its hydraulic system. Adjustments of the offset, hydraulic roller, and adjustment of equipment height are among the most important hydraulic adjustments in rotavators.

