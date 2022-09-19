Rotavator Market to record USD 349.83 Mn growth -- Driven by growing need for nutrient protection in agriculture fields

Sep 19, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rotavator market size is expected to grow by USD 349.83 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario, pre- and post-pandemic impact on businesses, product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Buy Full Report Here
The market is driven by the growing need for nutrient protection in agriculture fields. The presence of appropriate nutrient content in soil is essential to ensure the healthy growth of plants in agricultural fields. This requires agricultural machinery such as rotavators to prepare the soil for the seeding and implantation process. Rotavators also help in crushing the soil into small chunks and mixing the fertilizer into the field. Thus, with the growing need for proper nutrition protection in agricultural fields, the adoption of rotavators is expected to increase during the forecast period.
In addition, factors such as the increasing need for creating consistent seedbeds and the growing focus on agricultural mechanization will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the threat from substitute products will challenge the market growth.
- By Product, the market is classified into hydraulic and fixed segments. The market growth in the hydraulic segment will be significant over the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Agricos Agro Multitech Pvt Ltd, AMAR AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY GROUP, Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd, Chetak Agro Industries, CNH Industrial NV, DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd., Deccan Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd, Deere and Co., Indo Farm Equipment Ltd., KMT Overseas, Kubota Corp., Landforce, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maschio Gaspardo Spa, Saeco Strips Pvt. Ltd., Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd, and Wecan Global Co Ltd, etc.
The global rotavator market is fragmented in nature. The vendors in the market are competing through new product launches, delivering rotavators with improved features, and expanding their presence by acquiring other vendors. For instance, in November 2017, CNH Industrial launched New Holland Agriculture RVM rotavators. The new product offered by the company features a four-speed gearbox, C blades, and hydraulic depth adjustment. The hydraulic depth adjustment in the equipment helps operators easily adjust the height to work in different soil conditions. Vendors are also focusing on expanding their distribution base to meet the growing demand for rotavators and to ensure the timely delivery of the equipment to their customers.
The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here
- Precision Agriculture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Powered Agriculture Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Rotavator Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 349.83 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.28
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Agricos Agro Multitech Pvt Ltd, AMAR AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY GROUP, Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd, Chetak Agro Industries, CNH Industrial NV, DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd., Deccan Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd, Deere and Co., Indo Farm Equipment Ltd., KMT Overseas, Kubota Corp., Landforce, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maschio Gaspardo Spa, Saeco Strips Pvt. Ltd., Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd, and Wecan Global Co Ltd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Hydraulic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hydraulic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Fixed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Fixed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fixed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Fixed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fixed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd
- Exhibit 89: Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.4 CNH Industrial NV
- Exhibit 92: CNH Industrial NV - Overview
- Exhibit 93: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: CNH Industrial NV - Key news
- Exhibit 95: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus
- 10.5 Deere and Co.
- Exhibit 97: Deere and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Deere and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Deere and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Deere and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Deere and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Kubota Corp.
- Exhibit 102: Kubota Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Kubota Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Kubota Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Kubota Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Kubota Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Landforce
- Exhibit 107: Landforce - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Landforce - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Landforce - Key offerings
- 10.8 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Maschio Gaspardo Spa
- Exhibit 115: Maschio Gaspardo Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Maschio Gaspardo Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Maschio Gaspardo Spa - Key offerings
- 10.10 Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: Sonalika International Tractors Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Sonalika International Tractors Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Sonalika International Tractors Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd
- Exhibit 121: Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.12 Wecan Global Co Ltd
- Exhibit 124: Wecan Global Co Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Wecan Global Co Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Wecan Global Co Ltd - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 132: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.
Share this article