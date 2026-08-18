ROTEC Awarded 86 MGD Changi NEWater Factory 3 Project as Singapore Flow Reversal Capacity Exceeds 130 MGD

Changi design is underway as six Flow Reversal RO units delivered for Tuas move toward commissioning

MARLTON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROTEC Ltd., a provider of advanced reverse osmosis technologies for municipal and industrial water treatment, today announced that it has been awarded the design for the use of Flow Reversal Reverse Osmosis (FR-RO) at PUB Singapore's Changi NEWater Factory 3 (CNF3). ROTEC is currently in the final design phase for the 86 million gallons per day (MGD) (326,000 m³/day) plant in collaboration with Jacobs Solutions.

CNF3 will use water treated via membrane bioreactor (MBR) as feed to the reverse osmosis process. The incorporation of FR-RO is designed to enable NEWater recovery of up to 90%, compared with the 75% recovery historically associated with conventional NEWater RO systems. The project will be ROTEC's largest Flow Reversal application to date.

The CNF3 award follows ROTEC's work at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant, where six FR-RO units have recently been delivered, each designed for more than 7 MGD of treatment capacity. The Tuas systems represent 44 MGD (167,000 m³/day) of municipal water reuse and are now preparing for commissioning.

The company continues to advance Flow Reversal reuse projects across municipal and industrial applications, including power plants and data centers, as drought conditions and evolving direct potable reuse (DPR) regulations drive greater investment in water reuse across the U.S.

"Singapore has long been a global leader in water reuse, and we are proud to continue expanding our work with PUB and Jacobs," said Bruce Alderman, CEO of ROTEC USA. "The scale of Changi and Tuas, together with ROTEC's indirect and direct potable reuse projects in Malta, California and Texas, reflects the growing role of Flow Reversal in building more resilient water supplies."

About ROTEC USA

ROTEC USA provides advanced reverse osmosis systems for municipal and industrial water treatment applications. Based on ROTEC's proprietary Flow Reversal Reverse Osmosis technology, the company delivers new reverse osmosis and nanofiltration plants, brine concentrators, retrofits, and pre- and post-treatment solutions.

ROTEC's systems are designed to maximize recovery, generate more clean water, reduce raw water demand, minimize brine volumes, extend membrane life, and reduce operating costs, chemical use, and cleaning events. The technology has been applied across municipal drinking water, municipal wastewater, direct and indirect potable reuse, industrial process and demineralized water production, cooling tower blowdown reuse, food and beverage, oil and gas, semiconductor, and ultrapure water applications.

Media Contact

Max Finder

ROTEC USA

[email protected]

www.rotec-water.com

SOURCE ROTEC USA LLC