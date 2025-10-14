Roth Staffing Companies Named One of the Best Place to Work in Houston 2025

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing Companies was ranked #16 in the Houston Business Journal's list of the Best Places to Work in the Houston area. Roth Staffing is one of 25 companies named "the best of the best" in the extra-small company category. The Houston Business Journal selected these companies based on employee surveys. The rankings of the top workplaces were announced at an in-person event on October 10, 2025.

Members of Roth Staffing's Houston team accepts the Best Places to Work honor.

Roth Staffing's presence in Houston includes its specialized staffing and recruiting business lines Ultimate Staffing for administrative, office, customer service, HR, marketing and production; Ledgent Finance & Accounting; and Ledgent Technology.

"Being recognized by the Houston Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work is a true honor," said Kristi Kennedy, Senior Vice President & Sales Enablement Leader at Roth Staffing Companies. "Houston is a city full of heart, innovation, and incredible talent—and we're proud to be part of that energy. This award reflects the passion our coworkers bring to creating a workplace culture that's inclusive, uplifting, and focused on making a difference. We love serving the Houston community and helping local businesses and job seekers thrive every day."

Employees of nominated companies with at least 10 employees in Houston were surveyed by Quantum Workplace. All employees were given the opportunity to take a confidential survey online, and Quantum issued each company a score based on employees' answers. Employees evaluated their companies in areas such as goals and leadership, communication and support, advancement opportunity and skill development, recognition and compensation, tolerance and flexibility, and embracing innovation and ideas. Companies received scores up to 100, and Houston Business Journal, upon receiving the rankings from Quantum, decided a cutoff for The Lists.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

