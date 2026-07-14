Roth Staffing Companies Named One of the Best Places to Work in Orange County 2026

ORANGE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing Companies was recently named as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Orange County. The awards program was created in 2009 and is a project of the Orange County Business Journal in partnership with Workforce Research Group.

This county-wide survey and awards program were designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses.

Members of the Costa Mesa Ultimate Staffing team met up for a casual team-building get-together at an iconic Orange County location, the carousel at South Coast Plaza.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County— where Roth Staffing Companies was founded and continues to proudly call home," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "From our headquarters here in Orange County to our teams based in markets nationwide, we've built our culture around our shared Purpose, along with a commitment to fun, recognition, growth, and giving back. We're humbled by this recognition because it's a testament to 32 years of our coworkers' commitment to and embodiment of our company values."

To be considered for participation, employers had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Orange County;

Have a physical operation in Orange County;

Be a publicly or privately held organization;

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit, or a government organization;

Have been in business for at least one year, at the program registration deadline.

Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The first part consisted of evaluating each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County and analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The ranking of the winning organizations was released via a special section of the Orange County Business Journal's July 13, 2026 issue.

For more information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkOrangeCounty.com.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across the United States. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies