Rothenberger Group is choosing the 3d Signals digitalization solution to accelerate their transition to the Industry 4.0 era

KELKHEIM, Germany and KFAR SABA, Israel, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rothenberger Group, a world leading pipe tool and pipe machining tool manufacturer, announced today that it selected the 3d Signals Asset Performance Monitoring solution for the digitalization of its shop floor. The 3d Signals sensors and edge computer will be installed on some of its critical assets in order to leverage real-time data and visibility to improve machine availability and productivity.

With courage, efficiency and entrepreneurial spirit carved on their flag, the Rothenberger Group is committed to innovation and a forward-thinking approach. The quality, reliability and durability of its products have earned the Rothenberger Group a market leadership position in many of the markets in which it operates. To maintain their competitive edge, managers of the group have decided to perform a digital transformation in order to enhance productivity and reduce operating costs. This process has become more urgent and significant in the last few months, following the COVID-19 situation that increases the financial pressure on manufacturers, and creates a greater demand for remote-management capabilities and efficiency improvements.

3d Signals, an Israeli-based startup with German headquarters in Langen, Hessen, is providing a plug & play machine digitalization solution that enables machines of any make and model to be network connected in just a few hours. Using non-invasive sensors and an edge data acquisition system, the 3d Signals solution collects signals from the machine and generates valuable insights on a cloud-based monitoring system, complete with live views, reports and alerts. The solution is in use in a sister company of the Rothenberger Group, and has been proven to provide fast results, enabling managers to have access to real-time manufacturing data, and to take data-driven decisions that promote transparency and employee motivation.

Dr. Helmut Rothenberger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Rothenberger AG: "The Rothenberger Group has always been an innovator and early adaptor of new technologies that enabled it to spearhead its industry. We are excited to cooperate with 3d Signals as our partner on our way to transform the Rothenberger factories to industry 4.0 "Factories of the future". I am positive that 3d Signals will have a great future."

Mr. Ariel Rosenfeld, CEO, 3d Signals: "We are honored and privileged to have been chosen by the professional and knowledgeable team of the Rothenberger Group to assist them in their efforts to always stay one step ahead of the market."

Rothenberger Group is the pipe tools and machines business segment of Dr. Helmut Rothenberger Holding. It unites 65 companies and is among the leading developers and manufacturers of pipe tools and machines for plumbing, heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, gas and environmental technology. In 2019, 1.700 employees achieved sales of more than 350 million Euro for the group, which is headquartered in Kelkheim, Germany.



3d Signals accelerates the digital transformation of manufacturers to the Industry 4.0 era. Our solution enables immediate visibility into production floors, through the quick, non-invasive, and machine agnostic deployment of a wide range of sensors. Our AI-based Asset Performance Monitoring platform transforms this data into powerful insights, providing business intelligence and analysis tools in the cloud. This solution has been proven to significantly improve machine productivity and OEE within 3 months of installation, while reducing operating costs.

